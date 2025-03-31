David Beckham’s ex-assistant Rebecca Loos stands by affair claims she made 20 years ago: 'I've stuck to the truth'

Rebecca Loos, the former assistant of start footballer David Beckham who claims to have had a four-month affair with him over two decades ago, is reaffirming her allegations in a new interview. Speaking with 60 Minutes Australia in a segment released on Sunday, the former Dutch model, who worked as David's personal assistant in 2003, said that she has "stuck to the truth" ever since making her claims about an affair with the footballer while he was married to Victoria Beckham. David Beckham's former assistant Rebecca Loos has stood by the claims about an affair between the two, she made 20 years ago.

"In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them," Rebecca, who is now 47-years-old, said during the interview. "I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth," she added.

Rebecca, now married to a doctor and a mother of two teenage sons, began working for David shortly after his transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid in July 2003. After her employment ended, she gave an interview to News of the World in April 2004, alleging that she and David had engaged in a four-month affair. At the time, David had been married to Victoria for five years and was already a father of two. He denied the accusations.

"During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life. What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this," David had said at the time.

Now, Rebecca is reflecting on her past claims. Speaking about working for David in Madrid in 2003, she that she was the "first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening." Reiterating her allegations, she said that Victoria was out of town when David invited her to a hotel, adding that she "gave in."

"I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliché line he fed me. And then two weeks later we were at Ronaldo's birthday party and he's off with this beautiful model. And I was like, 'Uh.' That was a hard night for me. I was like, 'Uh, I don't understand.' And realisations started to hit that I'd been massively played," she said.

Rebecca said she chose to speak publicly after reports of an alleged affair surfaced in the British press because she "always had the opinion (that) it's better that it comes from me and I have some sort of control."

"I think all of that impacted my mental health in a way that it was quite traumatic but I didn't admit to it being traumatic because I wanted to be brave and strong. But some of it seeped through and got to me and that has taken time to recover from," added Rebecca, who has since changed careers and is now a certified yoga and meditation teacher. 60 Minutes Australia also noted that she works as a medical assistant.

David and Victoria, on the other hand, have remained married since 1999 and share three sons—Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo—as well as their youngest child, daughter Harper.