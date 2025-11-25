The best time to put up your Christmas tree — as per science, and tradition

Dreamers and cynics. While the former romanticise everything, the latter keep some worldly stoicism alive by not giving in to mundane highs. There is one thing however, that seems to unite both parties — and no points for guessing that it’s Christmas cheer.
It could be the fortunate year-end timing of the holidays, the freezing temperatures or just the relief of having made it through another lap around the sun, but nobody is immune to Christmas fever, even if Christ’s holy birth isn’t the motivating factor. But in this holiday that brings together almost everyone, one bone of contention still persists through the decades — the question of “when does the damn Christmas tree go up?!”
What science says
Several studies (such as that from British website Unilad) affirm those who put up their trees early — and November is fair game here apparently — are scientifically happier people, whatever their motivation of doing so may be. Childhood nostalgia always hits hard in matters like this, not to mention the overwhelming commercialisation of the holiday. But a willingness to bust out the colours and festoons, counting down to the end stretch of the year could very well mean you’re happier than the average Jane and John walking the streets. And that’s a win!
Geffrye Museum curator Hannah Fleming explains to Good Housekeeping, that tradition dictates the ideal day to put up one’s Christmas tree, to circle around December 22 to December 23, or even Christmas Eve, with the ideal date to take it down being the end of the twelfth night, coming up to January 6. Exceeding this time frame on either end additionally, as per Dr. Martin Johnes, author of Christmas and the British: A Modern History, was bad luck.
That being said, December 1, happens to be coronation day for Christmas enthusiasts, who prefer painting the entirety of the month in Xmas hues.