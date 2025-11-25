The world is made up of two types of people. The best time to put up your Christmas tree — as per science, and tradition (Photo: The New York Times)

Dreamers and cynics. While the former romanticise everything, the latter keep some worldly stoicism alive by not giving in to mundane highs. There is one thing however, that seems to unite both parties — and no points for guessing that it’s Christmas cheer.

It could be the fortunate year-end timing of the holidays, the freezing temperatures or just the relief of having made it through another lap around the sun, but nobody is immune to Christmas fever, even if Christ’s holy birth isn’t the motivating factor. But in this holiday that brings together almost everyone, one bone of contention still persists through the decades — the question of “when does the damn Christmas tree go up?!”