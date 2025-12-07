Cloud Dancer: How to bring the year's calmest Pantone shade into your home

The allure of bright, neutral home interiors has long captivated A-list celebrities, and for 2026, the trend is reaching new, sophisticated heights. Pantone has crowned ‘Cloud Dancer’ as the Colour of the Year. The institute describes the hue as “a billowy, balanced white imbued with a feeling of serenity.” For instance, businesswoman Kim Kardashian defines her space with extreme minimalism, curved forms, and a neutral palette. Businesswoman Kim Kardashian’s aesthetic is marked by minimalist design, fluid curves, and a crisp white-neutral palette; actor Alaya F creates a balanced aesthetic in her home through a white, and neutral palette (Photos: Instagram)

Similarly, actor Ankita Lokhande has embraced an all-white theme so completely that her residence is nicknamed “The White House.” Meanwhile, actor Alaya F strikes a balance, using a bright, white, and neutral base that blends modern minimalism with cosy boho elements, creating a versatile and calm look.

So, to help you achieve a magazine-worthy interior with this soft white, experts suggest focusing on form, texture, and layering:

Sculptural accent furniture Obtain sculptural furniture as your focal point that uses Cloud Dancer colour, such as a console table or side table using textures with curves and glossy finishes.

Plush upholstery and lounge seating Cloud Dancer excels in fabric. Think large pillow-style seating; plush armchairs or upholstered stool(s), upholstered to replicate that feeling of comfort (to cuddly) that you would experience when snuggled up with a cloud! This creates an oasis amidst our chaotic lifestyles.

Layered neutral accessories To build depth, use a palette of whites and creams in soft furnishings. You can achieve plenty of depth, richness and luxury in-layered neutrals with the palette of whites and creams in cushions, throws, rugs, ceramics and so forth. A final grounding with natural wood tones or an added choice of metal, either gold, champagne, or brass finishes.

Vases and bowls Use beautiful, decorative, ceramic vases and bowls (made of Cloud Dancer shade) in combination with other muted colours that work well together as a soft, refined art piece.

Lighting Look for table lamps or candle holders made from soft materials (such as stone, ceramic or polished metal) to highlight the colour’s elegant simplicity.

Unexpected colour pairings that give Cloud Dancer a modern edge Cloud Dancer, an elegant neutral, achieves a contemporary and distinctive aesthetic when paired with non-traditional tones, moving beyond conventional combinations.

For example, if you want to add high contrast and glamour, experts recommend:

Charcoal black and polished gold: This creates a sense of glamour by contrasting the white with dark, dramatic charcoal.

Deep aubergine or eggplant: This provides an elegant contrast, lending the space an artistic, gallery-like appearance.

To introduce refreshment, or a grounded natural feel, consider:

Teal green: Creates a sense of refreshment and refinement, with the white Cloud Dancer providing equilibrium.

Burnt sienna or terracotta: The earthy, warm tones complement the white to create a nature-grounded palette.

For an energetic yet peaceful or calming effect, suggestions include:

Warm mustard or marigold: Introduces an energetic pop while maintaining the peacefulness of the white.

Dusty rose or blush pink: Adds a soft warmth, resulting in an inviting and calming modern room.

Coral and turquoise: A bold and playful pairing that injects pure energy into the design.

(Inputs by Kritarth Bhasin, Director of Madihah Home, interior designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I’m The Centre for Applied Arts and Sidhant Lamba, Founder at Strrot)