Cluttercore: The fresh anti-minimalism trend reshaping interior design

Are you tired of those perfectly curated Instagram homes? It’s time to embrace the chaos. Cluttercore, a design aesthetic that celebrates intentional chaos and personal expression, has been gaining popularity on social media. This trend, a stark contrast to the minimalist aesthetic that once dominated interior design, is driven by a desire for authenticity and individuality. The trend initially made a buzz when celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox, and Alix Earle shared their cluttered and messy spaces on social media.

Mismatched furniture, sentimental keepsakes, books, plants, and eclectic decor fill the space, creating a visually rich environment full of personality.

Why is cluttercore getting so popular?

Unlike minimalism, which emphasizes simplicity and clean lines, cluttercore embraces imperfection and encourages the collection of meaningful objects. Nivedita Jegadeesh, Director of Sobé Decor, says that cluttercore is anti-minimalism trend. She says it’s a “reaction against minimalism, celebrating personal expression through curated chaos.” This generation values emotional connection to their belongings, with each item telling a story and making their space feel uniquely theirs.

Key elements of cluttercore often include vintage or second-hand items, bold patterns, vibrant colors, and layered textures.

“The trend offers the familiarity and warmth of being surrounded by the best-loved objects. As a result, the spaces turn out to be deeply personal, and bear a distinctive individualistic stamp of style,” explains, Saba Kapoor, Co founder, NIVASA.

Comfort and nostalgia through curated chaos

Interior designer Minnie Bhatt explains that the “mess trend” is an extension of the movement towards hyper-personal interiors, creating a home that feels comfortable to the individual. “Cluttercore thrives on nostalgia—it’s about surrounding yourself with items that evoke memories, feelings, or experiences. Whether it’s a childhood toy or a family heirloom, these objects create a sense of continuity and emotional warmth.”

In essence, Cluttercore is a celebration of individuality, personal history, and a lived-in, cozy aesthetic that makes every home feel like a reflection of its inhabitants. “By surrounding oneself with cherished objects, often from different stages of life, it evokes personal memories and nostalgia. The layered, cozy aesthetic offers comfort, inviting relaxation in a space where everything has emotional significance.” explains Jegadeesh.