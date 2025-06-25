Easy ways to declutter your space

Let’s face it. Most of us have that drawer. You know, the one stuffed with expired products, mystery cables, and enough rubber bands to start a small business. Clutter sneaks in like a ninja and before you know it, your home is less of that pinterest-perfect inspo and more like ‘where did I keep that thing’? Decluttering isn’t just about making room on your shelves; it’s about making space in your mind too. And as many of us think, it’s not just about tossing things out; it’s about letting go of what no longer serves you. This side-to-side approach breaks the room into bite-sized zones, making the task more manageable and less overwhelming.

For example the latest entry in this list is of the ‘poop-rule’. As disgusting as the name may sound, it actually might not be a bad idea. The "poop rule," popularized by content creator Amanda Johnson, is a quirky decluttering method: if an item were to be covered in poop, would you still keep it? Johnson used it to clear out unused clothes, incomplete games, and rarely-used decor. In simplest form, this rule helps one get rid of the things that don’t really hold value to their life. It can be a 10-year-old water-bottle, or even a one-day old mug.

But hold on. This isn’t the only rule that assists in decluttering. Therapist-turned-designer Anita Yokota’s ‘ski slope method’ from her book Home Therapy makes decluttering less of an uphill battle. Imagine your messy room as a ski slope. Don’t charge straight down; instead, zigzag from corner to corner. This side-to-side approach breaks the room into bite-sized zones, making the task more manageable and less overwhelming.

On the other hand, the ‘Swedish death cleaning’ may sound grim, but it’s really just smart decluttering. Introduced by Margareta Magnusson in her book- The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, the method encourages clearing out non-essentials to ease the burden on loved ones after you're gone. But it’s not just for the elderly. Anyone drowning in drawer chaos can benefit from this. To begin with start with basements, ditch duplicates, save the sentimental stuff for last, and take your time.

Now, once our decluttering mission is complete, the ‘one-in, one-out’ rule can be the trick to maintain the spaces as clutter-free. It’s simple. For every new item one brings in, they let go of a similar one. Bought a new coat? Give away an old one. It’s to strike a balance. In this way, it’s not just clutter-free but the volume of the space remains constant.

This method isn't just about maintenance—it’s a mindset shift. The rule helps prevent mindless shopping by making you evaluate each purchase. Over time, it keeps your space in check, your wardrobe curated, and your wallet gets to smile a little.

