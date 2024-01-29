 Exploring Ram Mandir’s Nagara temple architecture - Hindustan Times
Exploring Ram Mandir’s Nagara temple architecture

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2024 12:47 AM IST

This style includes subdivisions based on Shikhara shapes and often features circum-ambulatory passages, halls, and richly decorated murals.

A collaboration between renowned architect Chandrakant B Sompura and his son Ashish, Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, which observed a grand inauguration on 22nd January features a distinct style of architecture. Known as the Nagara style or Nagara architecture, it originated in Northern India around the 5th century CE and can be characterised as structures raised platforms with steps, the absence of elaborate boundary walls or gateways, and a central tower or 'Shikhara' over the sanctum ('Garbhagriha').

The Shikhara, symbolizing the cosmos, is crowned with an 'Amalaka' or 'Kalash'. This style includes subdivisions based on Shikhara shapes and often features circum-ambulatory passages, halls, and richly decorated murals. Notable examples are Kandariya Mahadev and Sun Temples in Konark and Modhera.

The Nagara temple architecture is subdivided into Latina, Valabhi, Phamasana, Bhumija, and Sherkhari based on the era and geography of when they were designed.

