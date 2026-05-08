Häfele expands experiential retail footprint with flagship showroom in Gurugram

Häfele India has expanded its presence in India with the launch of its largest-ever flagship design centre in Gurugram, strengthening its focus on experiential interior solutions for the country’s growing design and real estate market.

The showroom was inaugurated by Frank Schloeder, Managing Director, Häfele South Asia

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Located at M3M 65th avenue on Golf Course Extension Road, the new 10,000-square-foot showroom is the company’s ninth design centre in India. Designed as an immersive and experience-led space, the facility aims to serve architects, interior designers, developers, and homeowners across the Delhi–NCR region.

The new centre reflects Häfele’s evolution from a brand primarily known for furniture and door hardware into a provider of integrated interior solutions. The showroom brings together a wide portfolio of products including kitchen and home appliances, furniture and room lighting, home surfaces, wardrobe systems, and bathroom solutions under one roof.

A key highlight of the flagship showroom is its focus on real-life applications rather than standalone displays. Visitors can explore seven fully integrated kitchen setups alongside dedicated living room, bedroom, wardrobe, and bathroom zones that demonstrate how multiple product categories function together in complete living environments. The centre also includes dedicated sections for built-in appliances, architectural and furniture lighting, and home surfaces, as well as an event area equipped with a live kitchen for demonstrations and interactive sessions.

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{{^usCountry}} The showroom was inaugurated by Frank Schloeder, Managing Director, Häfele South Asia, along with the company’s senior leadership team. Speaking at the launch, Schloeder said, “The new centre was designed to help professionals and homeowners experience integrated interior solutions in practical settings.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The showroom was inaugurated by Frank Schloeder, Managing Director, Häfele South Asia, along with the company’s senior leadership team. Speaking at the launch, Schloeder said, “The new centre was designed to help professionals and homeowners experience integrated interior solutions in practical settings.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He noted that as lifestyles and workspaces continue to evolve, there is a growing demand for interiors that combine functionality, efficiency, and adaptability. According to him, “The Gurugram flagship centre has been conceived as a collaborative platform where design ideas can move beyond plans and specifications into real-world applications. This showroom reflects Häfele’s commitment to shaping interiors with befitting solutions that matter the most.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that as lifestyles and workspaces continue to evolve, there is a growing demand for interiors that combine functionality, efficiency, and adaptability. According to him, “The Gurugram flagship centre has been conceived as a collaborative platform where design ideas can move beyond plans and specifications into real-world applications. This showroom reflects Häfele’s commitment to shaping interiors with befitting solutions that matter the most.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The company said the launch is part of its broader strategy to strengthen its experience-led footprint across key Indian markets. Gurugram, which has emerged as a major hub for architecture, interior design, and real estate development, was identified as a strategic location for the expansion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company said the launch is part of its broader strategy to strengthen its experience-led footprint across key Indian markets. Gurugram, which has emerged as a major hub for architecture, interior design, and real estate development, was identified as a strategic location for the expansion. {{/usCountry}}

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The development also aligns with Häfele India’s ongoing “Make in India” initiative, through which the company is increasing local manufacturing capabilities, partnerships, and investments to create solutions tailored for Indian consumers. With the new flagship centre, Häfele aims to further position itself as a long-term partner in creating modern, high-performing interior spaces for contemporary lifestyles.

https://home.hafeleindia.com/

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