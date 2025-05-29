Home fragrances to elevate your corner this summer

With temperatures soaring outside, people have been turning their home spaces into cooling corners. However, amid all this, one key element that is often overlooked in the seasonal decor: scent. Cool down your home with these fragrances this summer season

Fragrance has the power to enhance any space, making it seem luxurious, positive, clean and even nostalgic for some people if it is a familiar smell. Overall, fragrance, though subtle, has a large role to play when it comes to decorating your home. Enter: scent-scaping, the art of curating how your home smells.

The right scent can also help lift your mood and energy levels. The scent profile for summer leans toward refreshing scents like lavender, lemongrass, citrus, basil, chamomile and rose. These are some ideal choices as they bring a fresh vibe to your space and also act like a natural insect repulsor. It is best to avoid hard scents like musk, oud or vanilla as they are better suited for colder months.

“Using layered scents in different areas of your place can help elevate the mood even further. Citrus in the kitchen, lavender in the bathroom, lemongrass in the bedroom and sandalwood in the living room for an evening calm,” suggests interior designer Navya Dutta.

Filling potli bags with naturally scented herbs.

There are different ways to go about filling your space with scents: