How to aesthetically arrange fresh flowers in a vase at home like a pro florist

Walter Hagen once said, “You're only here for a short visit. Don't hurry. Don't worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way.” The lifespan of a beautiful vase of flowers can be extended with the right care(Instagram)

While he may have meant this quote as a way to remind people to sometimes take things slow and appreciate the little things along the way, it also stands true that flowers can instantly brighten up any space. A vase of fresh flowers can add a burst of life to any room.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While buying an arrangement of flowers from a shop or a roadside vendor is doable, learning to arrange flowers is a fun and easy hobby to pick up. It can help you get your creative juice flowing, but it also makes a sweet and heart-warming gift for friends and family, when they realise you created a special bouquet for them.

Arranging flower bouquets in a vase like a professional may involve some amount of practice and trial and error. Here are some tips to help you create beautiful and balanced floral arrangements:

The lifespan of a beautiful vase of flowers can be extended with the right care(Instagram)

Petal care

With any kind of flower, it is important to take care of the actual petals for a beautiful final look. Before you begin arranging your bouquet, using a spray bottle filled with fresh and clean water, spritz the petals thoroughly. Some flowers can also drink water from their petals, for example, hydrangeas, shares home stylist and content creator Loui Burke. Then remove any old or damaged petals or those with spots on them. These will ruin the final aesthetic and can make the flowers wilt faster.

A TikTok hack doing the round is to open the petals for a fuller look. You can do this by gently folding the petals backwards or twisting the flowers between your palms a few times.

Freshen up the flowers with a spritz of water(Instagram)

Prep the water

The water in the vase is the only way that the flowers will get nutrients that will allow them to remain alive and look fresh. There are several ways to add an extra boost to the water, with the easiest way being the addition of flower food into the water to extend the flower’s lifespan. You can buy it or DIY your own. Typically, flower food is made up of three things: sugar, citric acid, and bleach. The OG lifestyle and home decor guru Martha Stewart has a flower food recipe that can be made by mixing Mix 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1/4 tablespoon bleach. Add to a little under one litre of lukewarm water.

Use cello tape to make a grid pattern on a wide-mouth vase for an evenly distributed bouquet (Instagram)

Hack the Arrangement

If you are using a wide-mouth vase and want your flowers to take up the entire space, use a little Insta-approved hack shared by the founder of a home decor company based in Norway, influencer Mona Litland. Using cello tape, make a grid pattern at the mouth of the vase. When you are arranging the flowers, strategically place them in each of the smaller squares at an angle. Play around with the flower placements till you are happy with how it looks. These tape guidelines won’t let the flowers bunch together and leave empty spaces in the final arrangement.

Use quirky vases to show off your personality in your home decor (Instagram)

hit tChoose a fun vase

While flowers can bring life and warmth to a room, show a bit of your individual personality via quirky and fun vases. For an artsy home, look for vases that are in the shape of a bust of David with space for flowers, a figurine of a lady or the praying hands; these are just a few options. You can also find ceramic skulls and juxtaposition its grunge look with soft and feminine flowers in pastel colours like pinks, yellows, or purples. Unlikely objects like steel buckets, wine bottles with long necks, or vases with a distressed wooden look can add some dimension to your home decor.

Lightly hit the stems of the flowers to encourage it to soak up more water(Instagram)

All about the stems

To ensure your flowers last a long time, always remove the leaves from the stems. This will ensure they don’t touch the water and get rotten, which can lead to it stinking up the water. Cut the stems of the flowers at an angle before you place them in water, suggests Burke. For the thicker, more woody stems, he says to smash the stems with the back of a spoon. This will encourage the flowers to drink more water.