Inside Sonam Kapoor's Elaborate Maximalist Home

Sonam Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood fashion icon, famous for her various extravagant looks, both off-screen and on-screen. Sonam's love for traditional Indian heritage and culture is quite evident in her new Mumbai residence, which blends traditional aesthetics and maximalist elements. Spread over 7,500-square-foot, her house has been transformed into an elaborate museum which is her vision entirely. She has built a warm family home which represents her personality and her love for beautiful art, travel, and culture. Inside Sonam Kapoor's maximalist home

Sonam's vision for her home is deeply personal; she spent days looking for decor and items to fill the place that resonates with her and reflects her style evolution over the years. She has placed unique pieces around every corner which she sourced from all around the country. She inherited her passion for interior design from her family; her maternal grandmother was likely the influence on her when she was growing up.

The house welcomes you with a burst of colours, textures, patterns and artistic paintings all around, adding a warmth to it. The house also features Tanjore paintings, Naga panels, Rajasthani jalis, and walls adorned with Zardozi embroidery, which is a visual beauty to the eye. She has curated a place where each corner speaks and tells a striking narrative. She wished to add nostalgia and homeliness to a modern building where she could have warm conversations with her friends and family. Her living room, which is the heart of her home, is filled with maximalist layers of Indian aesthetics and her bedroom features a large jharokha, for a view of uninterrupted aesthetics.

Sonam, along with her aunt, Kavita Singh, a famous interior designer visualised this home together and created a place which feels as modern as it does traditional. They both have carefully crafted a beautiful blend of modernity and traditional heritage from a blank canvas. A deep and rich colour palette engulfs her home, along with double-height ceilings. Her home is no less than a palace with paintings, walls with bold and multicolour patterns, vintage decor items, woven carpets, and traditional furniture.

Mehzabin Khakhariwala, Senior Architect and Head Designer at Spiro Spero shares her insights on decorating your home inspired by Sonam Kapoor's residence. “If you are a fan of bold patterns and textures, adding a glass mosaic on the walls or different materials such as wool, leather and velvet and bold colours on your furniture will help you in achieving that," she adds.

Taking inspiration from Sonam's elaborate elements in her home, Mehzabin also suggests using elements from India's rich culture and artistry such as floral and geometric patterns, and different art styles like Worli and Pichwai with a balanced colour palette on curtains and furniture items to achieve the maximalism.