Quiet Luxury: The anti-stress home décor trend you need

Quiet Luxury: The anti-stress home décor trend you need

By Ismat Tahseen
Jan 12, 2024 04:47 PM IST

The understated trend brings about a soothing vibe, while also subtly playing up aesthetics

Heard of the adage, 'If you got it, flaunt it?' This time, do that quietly, when it comes to your home, at least. Burgeoning on the home décor scene is the Quiet Luxury trend. It's a complete reversal to bright, eclectic and loud, choosing to traipse on subtle, soft and sophisticated, instead. While hot pink Barbiecore charmed its way into hearts last year, this year, expect the opposite. Here's how you can use the aesthetic at home...

Those soothing beiges, creams, whites and taupes fit right in(Pexels)
Colours are key 

Those soothing beiges, creams, whites and taupes fit right in. Greys and navy blues are the darker ends of this spectrum.

Use the right materials 

Several materials can be used here, from cotton to silk and faux leather. Pastel tones with a fringe look apt for sofas, so do curtain drapes in sheer and silk minus any print. Marble is classic also brings about a sense of refinement and is an important part of the quiet luxury fad.

Sustainable furniture 

Use elements like jute sofas and poufs, chairs and tables made of bamboo and other recyclable materials. Scandinavian design with its non-fussed, clean look and the Danish trend Hygge with its cosy style, describe quiet luxury to the T.

Soft lighting 

Skip the show chandeliers and go for hidden lamps with dimmers and white pendant lights that convey the trend beautifully.

