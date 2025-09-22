Silver lining for the festive season: Rezon Luxury Silverware unveils its 8th annual collection

As the festive and wedding season draws near — a time for both new beginnings and cherished traditions — Kalyani Saha Chawla, founder of Rezon Luxury Silverware, is preparing to unveil the 8th edition of her much-anticipated annual silverware exhibition in New Delhi. This year’s showcase promises not only exceptional craftsmanship but also bold strokes of innovation. (Photos: HTBS)

“I put a great deal of effort into its presentation,” Kalyani says, adding, “You can expect many new introductions this year, including pieces with 24-karat gold plating. I’ve also created an entire line of European-inspired designs, drawing from the elegance of Wedgwood crockery, with intricate chasing work and other handcrafted details.”

For Kalyani, true luxury lies at the intersection of design, quality, and functionality. “Luxury is when you buy a product that serves more than one purpose,” she explains, citing her wine chiller that doubles as a flower vase. This versatility, she believes, is what elevates everyday living. “Multi-purpose objects allow homeowners to move things around, refresh their spaces, and bring a sense of joy. Even small changes can give a home a new lease of life.”

Beyond design, she emphasises the investment value of silver. “I believe silver is the most promising investment today. Prices are rising rapidly,” she notes. For her, these creations are not just objects of beauty but also heirlooms. “These are pieces you can gift your children, and by the time they grow up, their value would have multiplied many times over. It’s a great investment,” she says.

Silver, she reminds us, is also steeped in cultural resonance. “It’s considered an auspicious metal, integral to births, weddings, and anniversaries. We love gifting silver, it carries sentiment, heritage and prosperity,” Kalyani ends.