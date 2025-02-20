Spring is here! Decorate your garden and make it Insta-worthy for the bloom season

As winter fades and the first blooms of spring make their way into our gardens, it’s time to redo the outdoor spaces. While flowers add natural beauty, sculptural elements, installations, and stylish furniture can elevate a simple garden into a captivating retreat. Whether you desire a luxe and minimalist aesthetic or a vibrant, artful escape, these five Indian brands and designers offer unique pieces to bring your garden to life this spring and become an interesting backdrop for your social media moments. Decorate your outdoor spaces for spring

Tall penguin sculptures

If you want to add some quirk yet luxe to your outdoor space, along with blooming flowers, these tall penguin sculptures from Spacio Collections are your best bet. Adorable and elegant, these deco pieces will elevate your outdoor space and be the talk of your conversations.

A quirky touch

For people with a quirky and mysterious side, this 7-foot-long sculpture is a tribute to the mysteries of nature. With its unique shape, this piece from Formforge is inspired by the organic processes of replication and locomotion. Each element is drawn from different plant forms and merged into a hybrid design that reflects the beauty of the natural world.

A wooden dream

For the art lovers

Are you an art enthusiast? Then, these striking twin sculptures from Beruru are just what you need. Made from black-and-white polyresin, these tall, standing figures are perfect for any corner space in your garden. Their minimalist form adds height, sophistication, and a bold visual contrast against the greenery, showcasing your unique artistic side.

A cutesy addition

Brighten up your outdoor area with a resin artefact turtle from Garden Art. It features seven solar-powered LED lights with cute tortoise patterns, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in your garden. This will definitely be a crowd favourite for when you host tea parties or dinner in your outdoor spaces.