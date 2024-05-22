Strawberry teapots, ice cream-pink walls: Food is driving the home décor demand

Food can comfort you like little else can and if you have that favourite pink strawberry ice cream, matcha or green tea or even a warm chocolate soufflé, now let your home remind you of all that. Culinarycore, which involves bringing colours, textures and shapes of foods, desserts and drinks into home décor is one of the most popular aesthetics, today!

Fruit design teapots and food-themed walls are part of the culinarycore trend ((L) Shutterstock, (R) Unsplash)

Corn stools have become popular as a home décor element (X/designdocument)



Interior design lovers will remember how social media star Emma Chamberlain once gave folks a peek into her collection of corn tools, via a TikTok video. Here's what else makes for the grab…

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Want peachy walls or lemony cutlery? Tuck into that idea!

This home décor trend is as playful and fun as it gets. Says architect Nirmala Banaji, Principal Architect, Banaji & Associates, "The Food-Themed Decor' trend is definitely a playful exploration of injecting personality and a touch of whimsy into our living spaces. It denotes the joy that food brings and acts like that connection to culinary experiences and happiness. Whether it's a statement piece like a giant pizza pouf or a subtle touch with herb-patterned wallpaper, it allows us to create an environment that sparks conversation and reflects the things that nourish us, literally and figuratively."

This pretty lemon-designed teapot evokes warmth and vibrancy(Shutterstock)

From plates to paper doilies, there's a lot one can have. Love that warming cup of chai? Let one wall in the living room be painted that shade! If you love mangoes or lemons, pick up teapots and plates in that design. Or simply let the entrance of the home be painted in warming shades of apricot, shares home stylist Zainab Khan.



Spinach-themed plates for the health conscious (Pexels)

Rise of food-themed décor as personal expression

Aashita Chadha, co-founder of Bangalore'-based interior design firm, The KariGhars, believes that the trend popularity stems from a confluence of factors. She explains, “Firstly, it taps into a desire for playful expression and a withdrawal from sterile minimalism. Our homes are no longer just sanctuaries, but extensions of our personalities! Most importantly, food has in today's time also become a source of comfort, cultural connection, and shared experiences. Incorporating food themes allows one to weave these positive associations into the very fabric of our homes.”



Bring about a farm-to-table feeling with herbs and plants

What's more the trend toward biophilic design (a concept which fosters the connect with nature) can also be effectively combined with food-themed décor.



Create a herb plant wall in the kitchen (Shutterstock)



Incorporating elements such as herb gardens in kitchens, living walls with edible plants, and farm-to-table aesthetics can encourage a healthier lifestyle and a closer bond with nature. This approach offers versatility, where its application can vary from subtle accents like fruit-inspired throw pillows to bold features like a statement lamp shaped like a stack of pancakes. Ultimately, it's about discovering ways to bring joy and crafting a space that uniquely reflects one's connection to food!