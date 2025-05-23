This summer beat the heat and elevate your interior with khus curtains

As temperatures soar, turning your home into a cool sanctuary becomes a necessity. While air conditioners and coolers offer relief, more and more people are turning towards eco-friendly, stylish ways to keep their spaces cool. One such traditional yet trendy solution is khus (vetiver grass) curtains — an age-old Indian summer staple currently making rounds on social media with almost 11 million views on posts and videos, being labelled as ‘natural AC’. Khus curtains harness their aromatic and cooling properties to filter air and regulate during summers(Photo: Instagram (saumyas.home.decor))

Why khus curtains?

Khus curtains, crafted from dried vetiver grass, harness their aromatic and cooling properties to filter air and regulate temperature when moistened naturally. Traditionally used in coolers in Indian households, they’re now innovatively designed as eco-friendly ‘natural AC’ curtains for homes.

“When moistened, they facilitate evaporative cooling, reducing indoor temperature while adding a subtle, earthy fragrance. Perfect for verandas, balconies, or semi-open spaces, they can be integrated into tropical or rustic schemes, offering a tactile element that enhances the sensory and thermal comfort of summer interiors. Choose frames or hooks that let you easily remove and soak them in water during peak heat hours,” says interior architect Ritu Gupta, founder of Nadora.

Style them right

While these curtains offer a cooling sensation, there is no harm in styling and pairing them with different elements to make them look visually appealing and enhance the look of your space. “To style khus curtains aesthetically, layer them with sheer linen drapes or soft cotton panels for contrast and dimension. Add warm fairy lights to create a soft, ambient glow during evenings, or frame them with wooden rods for a polished look. Incorporating faux vines, dried foliage, or macramé hangings elevates their visual appeal while maintaining a natural theme,” suggests Ritu.

Other textures and materials that pair well with khus curtains are cotton sheers, rattan shades, or jute textures. “These materials merge function and beauty, improving airflow while preserving a natural, grounded appearance perfect for hot, tropical seasons,” says Rohit Khemka, founder of RR Decor.

Other elements

Besides khus curtains, there are other stylish add-ons to make your home a summer haven, including clay water pots, indoor water fountains, bamboo blinds, chik mats, and indoor plants.

Summer calls for interiors that feel calm, cool, and breathable. Shuchita Sancheti Garg, founder of vVyom By Shuchita suggests fabrics and furnishings people should switch to in summer to make their spaces feel lighter and cooler. “Choose natural fabrics like pure cotton or linen, especially those with a soft, handmade touch. Swap out heavy upholstery and bedding for lightweight quilts, cushion covers, and table linens in muted, earthy tones like ivory, clay, sage, or washed blues. Add touches of natural materials like wood, ceramic, and cane to complement the textiles and enhance the airy feel,” she says.

Scent is also an essential but often overlooked element in summer styling. “Using natural fragrances like vetiver, lemongrass, or sandalwood brings a fresh, grounding energy into the home. Opt for ceramic oil diffusers, incense trays, or hand-poured candles in simple, earthy holders to align with a minimal aesthetic. Slip a few drops of essential oils into fabric drawers, linen closets, or even on napkin edges to allow the scent to unfold gradually,” adds Shuchita.