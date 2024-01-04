Tis' the season to rug-it up

Winter is on and there can be no better way to enjoy the season than curling up on a couch with a glass of hot chocolate. And a key element in home décor that can add much to this, is having a warm rug on the floor of the living room or bedroom. Rugs are functional and they're also aesthetic. You can go with a variety of colours and styles from—handloom and hand-tufted to jute, silk kilims, Oriental and Moroccan designs and more, depending on theme of your space. For a hall ensure the rug is no less than 6 inches wider than the sofa.

A few dos and don'ts to follow when using a rug:

Texture matters: When zeroing in on your rug, the general rule is to have a softer rug around the bedside and an embossed texture that grabs attention for a floating rug in centre of the room.

Size: You need to have the right rug size as well. For a hall ensure the rug is no less than 6-inches wider than the sofa. When it comes to the bedroom, make sure it is bigger a bigger extension and at least 10 inches longer on both sides, so you can place your feet on it when you get up from the bed.

Luxe element: Heavy, embossed patterns in rugs make for a style statement in the room. Have softer lights on that bring out the light and shadow beautifully in your rug.

Go natural: Natural rugs in jute, cotton and bamboo in neutral shades are popular and add a casual yet comfortable feel to the space. They are also versatile and go with just about any wall colours and furniture themes.