Tis' the season to rug-it up
You can go with a variety of styles from—handloom and hand-tufted to jute, silk kilims, Oriental and Moroccan designs, depending on theme of your space.
Winter is on and there can be no better way to enjoy the season than curling up on a couch with a glass of hot chocolate. And a key element in home décor that can add much to this, is having a warm rug on the floor of the living room or bedroom. Rugs are functional and they're also aesthetic. You can go with a variety of colours and styles from—handloom and hand-tufted to jute, silk kilims, Oriental and Moroccan designs and more, depending on theme of your space.
A few dos and don'ts to follow when using a rug:
Texture matters: When zeroing in on your rug, the general rule is to have a softer rug around the bedside and an embossed texture that grabs attention for a floating rug in centre of the room.
Size: You need to have the right rug size as well. For a hall ensure the rug is no less than 6-inches wider than the sofa. When it comes to the bedroom, make sure it is bigger a bigger extension and at least 10 inches longer on both sides, so you can place your feet on it when you get up from the bed.
Luxe element: Heavy, embossed patterns in rugs make for a style statement in the room. Have softer lights on that bring out the light and shadow beautifully in your rug.
Go natural: Natural rugs in jute, cotton and bamboo in neutral shades are popular and add a casual yet comfortable feel to the space. They are also versatile and go with just about any wall colours and furniture themes.