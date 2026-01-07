Traditional design is making a sophisticated comeback: Cues for your home reno
Dunked in nostalgia, refined through palettes — THIS is elevated living
Trends seem to have been relegated to a dual, tipping status of something to chase but also something to better (by avoidance) given how dime a dozen their recurrence has become, not to mention the blippy shelf life.
While fast fashion and beauty in this regard, takes care of their cyclical nature — how detrimental it is makes for a separate conversation — when it comes to decor, the stakes are higher. So between cottage-core this and expressive minimalism that, a nostalgic accent seems to be nestling its way back into hearts, and homes. Traditional design decor, IS as comforting as it sounds. Warm, earthy and refined at the edges, it focuses on cultivating character for your spaces in a manner that doesn't overburden, and in a way that actually has the potential to last.
Curation cues
For your sleep sanctuary, anyone aiming for a traditional-style bedroom should focus on softness, balance and carefully considered details. Choosing timeless furniture and decor, such as upholstered headboards, coordinating nightstands, and layered bedding among other classic elements. For the family room, layering different colors and textures is essential by incorporating rolled-arm sofas and skirted chairs as part of the furniture mix. The space must also additionally be grounded with a patterned rug and enhancing that cozy, well-lived-in feel with built-in shelving and warm wood finishes.
Similar design principles can be carried through to the kitchen and bathroom when embracing traditional decor again. Both these spaces will thrive with enduring build-ins, such as inset cabinetry, classic brass or bronze hardware, farmhouse sinks, and polished nickel or brass fixtures. The goal is to infuse both rooms with plenty character, something that marble does rather effortlessly in addition to warm paint hues, vintage dishware and timeless lighting details bring the look together while ensuring it never feels dated.
Are you going back to elevated basics then, when it comes to your home?