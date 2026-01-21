Transform your home with this decorating secret

Using deep burgundy plates mounted with command strips, Amel transformed a plain wall into something full of personality. It is proof that not all wall art needs to be framed or expensive, and this hack channels vintage charm while still being minimalist.

But interior design influencer Amel (@this.is.amel.home) recently offered a simple alternative: turning plates into wall art. With over 700,000 views on her reel, the idea clearly resonated.

Filling empty wall spaces is rarely instant. It’s a slow process that takes time, involving collecting prints you love, framing photographs, and waiting for the right piece of art that fits the mood.

What makes the idea even more appealing is its renter-friendly practicality. Command strips allow plates to be securely mounted without nails, screws, or drilling. They can be removed cleanly, leaving no damage behind, making it ideal for rented apartments or for anyone who likes to switch things up without committing permanently.

The concept also opens the door to sustainable decorating using old plates tucked away in your grandparents’ cupboards; floral, hand-painted, or even slightly chipped, can find new life on your walls.

When it comes to broken or chipped plates, Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with lacquer dusted with powdered gold, silver, or platinum, can be used to add a touch of history to the wall.

Thrifted plates from street markets, Instagram vintage stores, or curated finds on Etsy work just as well, especially when mixed for an eclectic look.

Play with colour families, sizes, or even mismatched patterns for a curated arrangement.