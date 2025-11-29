Transformative Teal: The colour taking over modern weddings

When a colour earns the title of Colour of the Year, it doesn’t just signal a trend but also sets the mood for design, fashion, culture, and yes, even weddings. For 2026, the crown goes to Transformative Teal, a blend of aquatic green and serene blue chosen by WGSN and Coloro. More than a pigment, it carries meaning: a reminder of nature’s resilience, fluidity, and the quiet power of renewal. With its balance of calm and depth, it resonates with modern couples seeking symbolism, emotion, and aesthetic storytelling on their big day. This evocative shade has the potential to shape memorable celebrations with a timeless yet contemporary feel. Teal is rewriting the wedding palette rulebook, and we’re fully on board.

The colour that photographs like a dream Wearing teal at your wedding or pre-wedding celebrations is a statement in itself. The shade has a naturally elevated feel, especially when paired with flowing fabrics, soft shimmer or intricate embroidery. Take cues from Ananya Panday, who recently wore Bhumika Sharma’s Jasma Lehenga Set in teal, a look that proved how the colour can be both festive and fashion-forward. Her ensemble layered textures and tone variations, allowing teal to be the hero while keeping the outfit light, radiant and camera-ready.

If you’re styling yourself in teal, think drape, movement and detail. Let the fabric react to light and create depth, that’s where the magic of this shade truly comes alive.