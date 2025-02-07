Valentine’s Week 2025: On Rose Day, turn flowers into keepsakes

Rose Day, which is today, marks the beginning of Valentine’s Week and sets the tone for romance. Preserving your Rose Day flowers is more than just about saving petals.

Though many are showered with bouquets of roses, over time these delicate blooms wither and wilt. For those who are sentimental about these gifts, there is a sure-shot way to preserve them.

Flower preservation, a trend that is gaining momentum, is all about transforming flowers into lasting keepsakes.

While many professional services will charge ₹200 onwards for such mementos, you can also turn them into a fun DIY project, with plenty of tutorials online.

To find out more about the preservation methods, we speak to experts who share some simple ways to keep your roses fresh for years.

Drying with silica gel

One of the most popular flower preservation trends today is using silica gel. This special drying agent removes moisture while maintaining the flower’s natural colour and shape, making it a favourite among flower enthusiasts.

“Silica gel takes about five to six days to preserve the flowers, and then we get creative with them — turning them into bangles, earrings, and other accessories,” says Shalini Joshi, founder of Khwabidah, a brand specialising in flower preservation.

“It’s a game changer because it keeps the petals vibrant and intact, making them perfect for keepsakes,” she adds.

Preserving in resin

For those looking to keep their roses intact for years, resin preservation is the ultimate solution. This method encases flowers in clear resin, locking in their colour and form while transforming them into unique keepsakes.

“We’ve seen a growing demand for resin-preserved roses,” says Priya Sharma, founder of Astvinur Creations, and adds, “What makes resin special is its ability to preserve flowers forever. It’s a wonderful way to turn a heartfelt gift into a timeless memory.”

Resin-preserved flowers can be used in jewellery, coasters, or decorative pieces. To ensure the best results, experts recommend drying the flowers completely before embedding them in resin to avoid bubbles.

Pressing flowers

For a classic and artistic approach, pressing roses is a timeless technique. This involves placing flowers between heavy books or in a flower press, flattening them into delicate, two-dimensional artworks. “Pressed flowers are an elegant way to capture a moment and turn it into something lasting. Many clients frame them and use them as bookmarks."

One such youngster, Neha Sharma, Chandigarh-based influencer decided to preserve the flowers given to her by her boyfriend last year. She says, "I wanted to keep the roses my boyfriend gave me with me for a longer duration rather than throwing them away when they get dry, so I turned them into a resin keychain. Now, every time I see it, I’m reminded of that beautiful moment."