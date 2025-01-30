Why fake food decor should be part of your home aesthetic

A basket of fake fruits sitting on the table in your living room, welcoming you home as soon as you walk in the door. You pictured it right? It was so common that it was found in every household and became part of the 90s home decor current. Now, that nostalgic piece is getting a makeover in modern times with the trend of fake food as home decor on the rise. In a recent report by WGSN, a global trend-forecasting company, this trend is set to rise in 2025 with a spike of +107% in the hashtag #fakefood. Fake food-shaped home decor pieces

Using food-based home decor generates a feel-good atmosphere as those adorable pieces are a source of happiness. Picture a cute food clock on your wall, a fluffy fruit cushion sitting on your bed or chai-shaped handles lighting up your work desk.

An ice cream shaped show piece

“The trend of using fake food as home décor, such as candles, clocks, or wall hangings, has potential, but only when infused with artistic elements or a meaningful story. Merely replicating fake food without depth or artistry feels uninspired and falls flat. To stand out, these pieces need to evoke emotion, provoke thought, or add a quirky charm to a space,” notes interior expert Saba Kapoor.

Incorporating these food decor pieces is a playful way to add a personal touch to your space and be as creative as you can get. “Food magnets can add a touch of whimsy to a refrigerator. Kitchens can be brightened up with food clocks. I have also seen a growing trend of restaurants commissioning us to create larger-scale food models for decorative wall collages, adding a playful and appetising element to the audience,” says Uma Gayathri, a Chennai-based miniature sculptor, adding, “People are more likely to invest in items that are both useful and creative, and the food clock that I had initially made as a gift to my husband in 2012 fit that perfectly.”

How to decorate your space

Fruit shaped cushions

Interior expert Natasha Jain shares some tips to incorporate this trend in your space:

