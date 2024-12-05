Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony: Sanjay Dutt, Shraddha Kapoor, Ambani and more spotted at Maharashtra CM’s swearing-in
Devendra Fadnavis was just sworn in as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan in Mumbai; here's who attended
As Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the 31st Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Azad Maidan today, several prominent personalities from Bollywood and the business world graced the event.
PM Modi arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai
The Prime Minister’s presence at the swearing-in ceremony added a new weight to the occasion, underscoring its national significance.
Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh also attended; Vicky Kaushal was also spotted
These actors' attendance not only brought Bollywood’s star power but also drew widespread media attention to the ceremony.
Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Varun Dhawan were also in attendance; so was Arjun Kapoor
The presence of Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Varun Dhawan along with Arjun Kapoor represented the duality of Mumbai — as a celebrity and political stronghold.
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Ambani also attended
The Ambanis' attendance reflected the strong ties between the business community and the political world in Maharashtra.
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were also spotted
Salman and Sanjay, rarely spotted at events, added a dash of glamour with their presence.
Devotional singer Kanhiya Mittal performed at the oath ceremony
His soulful performance added a spiritual touch to the ceremony, making it an even more memorable event for the attendees.
Kailash Kher performed at the oath-taking ceremony
The renowned singer’s performance filled the air with his signature energy, further enhancing the event's cultural appeal.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife, Anjali alongside Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla
The presence of these high-profile attendees symbolised the confluence of sports, business, and politics at this prestigious event.
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister
Her presence stood as a mark of support for her husband’s historic moment in Maharashtra’s political landscape.
Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani was also in attendance
Similar to the Ambanis, Director Pranav Adani also set some time aside to grace the oath ceremony.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' oath ceremony was a vibrant affair, with notable figures from politics, entertainment, and business in attendance. Their presence highlighted the significance of the ceremony and reflected the broader support and interest surrounding the political event.
- Htcity
- Hindustan Times
- Maharastra
- Chief Minister
- Chief Minister Of Delhi
- Uttarakhand Chief Minister
- Politics
- Politician
- Up Politics
- Bollywood
- Bollywood Star
- Bollywood Film
- Shah Rukh
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Idol Shah Rukh Khan
- Modi
- Pm Modi
- Modicare
- Ranbir Kapoor
- Ranveer Singh
- Karanveer Singh
- Gully Boy Ranveer Singh Share
- Vicky Kaushal
- Salman Khan
- Salman Khan
- Probe Against Actor Salman Khan
- Sanjay Dutt
- Sanjay Dutt Movies
- Sanjay Dutt Biopic
- Kailash Kher
- Klair Kailash
- Mount Kailash
- Mukesh Ambani
- Mukesh Ambani'
- Ambani
- Isha Ambani
- Nita Ambani
- Kumar Mangalam Birla