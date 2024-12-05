Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony: Sanjay Dutt, Shraddha Kapoor, Ambani and more spotted at Maharashtra CM’s swearing-in

As Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the 31st Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Azad Maidan today, several prominent personalities from Bollywood and the business world graced the event. Devendra Fadnavis; Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

PM Modi arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai

The Prime Minister’s presence at the swearing-in ceremony added a new weight to the occasion, underscoring its national significance.

Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh also attended; Vicky Kaushal was also spotted

These actors' attendance not only brought Bollywood’s star power but also drew widespread media attention to the ceremony.

Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Varun Dhawan were also in attendance; so was Arjun Kapoor

The presence of Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Varun Dhawan along with Arjun Kapoor represented the duality of Mumbai — as a celebrity and political stronghold.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Ambani also attended

The Ambanis' attendance reflected the strong ties between the business community and the political world in Maharashtra.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were also spotted

Salman and Sanjay, rarely spotted at events, added a dash of glamour with their presence.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

Devotional singer Kanhiya Mittal performed at the oath ceremony

His soulful performance added a spiritual touch to the ceremony, making it an even more memorable event for the attendees.

Kailash Kher performed at the oath-taking ceremony

The renowned singer’s performance filled the air with his signature energy, further enhancing the event's cultural appeal.

Kailash Kher performed at the oath-taking ceremony

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife, Anjali alongside Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla

The presence of these high-profile attendees symbolised the confluence of sports, business, and politics at this prestigious event.

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister

Her presence stood as a mark of support for her husband’s historic moment in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani was also in attendance

Similar to the Ambanis, Director Pranav Adani also set some time aside to grace the oath ceremony.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' oath ceremony was a vibrant affair, with notable figures from politics, entertainment, and business in attendance. Their presence highlighted the significance of the ceremony and reflected the broader support and interest surrounding the political event.