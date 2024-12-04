From campaign rallies to red carpets: Here's how CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta mastered her bold yet demure style

As Devendra Fadnavis takes on his role as Maharashtra's 31st Chief Minister, the public eye naturally shifts to his fashionable wife, Amruta Fadnavis. Known for her coveted career in banking, singing, acting and activism, Amruta has long established herself as a strong, independent figure. However, it is her fashion choices — bold yet demure — that truly capture the essence of her personality and public role, making her a style icon when it comes to wives of politicians. Devendra Fadnavis and Amruta; Salman Khan and Amruta

While Amruta is a trained classical singer, actor and a passionate social media influencer, the way she dresses goes beyond the clothes she picks; as the better half of the Chief Minister of Maharastra, always under scrutiny, Mrs. Fadnavis has mastered mixing her personal aesthetic with more modest style. Let's take a look at a few of her Instagram moments to truly understand the thought behind her clothes.

Amrita Fadnavis' style file

When it comes to her daily wear, Amruta usually favours traditional outfits such as sarees and salwar kameez sets, which are always thoughtfully paired with dupattas. An approach rooted in Indian values, she also dons a bindi with every outfit — a subtle but powerful statement that signifies her connection to both tradition and the values she as well as those her husband upholds.

Amruta’s fashion journey is not defined solely by conservative choices; she also understands the power of making a statement when the occasion calls for it. It would not be amiss to say that this is the secret of her gravitas: she knows the power of duality, unlike her peers in the same arena. After all, the idea of different outfits for different occasions is rarely practised amongst politicians and party leaders.

At public events, she is not hesitant to embrace opulent sarees and sophisticated makeup, carefully styled to create a lasting impression. Her looks are not about attracting attention for the sake of it; rather, they ensure that she remains a prominent figure in the public eye while staying true to the causes she supports.

Attributed to her singing career, Amruta also has one foot in the door of Bollywood — she is often spotted attending celebrity events like Avneet Kaur's birthday party. Dressed in graceful outfits that look straight out of the archives, she graces these events, including the party, with her usual effortlessness.

She also knows how to dress for the stage. Spotted at the Bacche Bole Morya event in Mumbai alongside Salman Khan, her red suit was the embodiment of the ‘outfit of the moment’ showing how she took her traditional values to the big stage with the utmost finesse.

Whether in a formal Western outfit or traditional attire, she stays true to her beliefs of modesty and humility, harbouring a sense of respect for her culture.