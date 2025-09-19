Did Hardik Pandya cheat on ex-wife Natasa Stankovic? Netizen comment on Jasmin Walia's IG post sparks social media storm

The speculation picked up after Jasmin posted a video on Instagram, where a follower pointed out that she had earlier admitted her last relationship lasted “almost two years.” The user suggested that her partner was Hardik, noting that the timeline overlapped with his marriage.

Amid fresh rumours linking Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya to 24-year-old model-actor Mahieka Sharma, a user comment on social media has reignited chatter that the cricketer may have cheated on his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic during his marriage. The claim revolves around Hardik’s alleged relationship with UK-based singer Jasmin Walia.

The comment read: “So you posted on ur story that your last recent relationship was almost two years long. Which means you and Hardik were dating way prior to when the divorce was announced. Divorce was announced in July 2024, which means you and Hardik were together nearly an year before divorce announcement.”

According to several media reports, Jasmin liked the decision, but the user has mentioned that she has now unliked that comment.

Reports of their closeness had surfaced earlier, with the two posting pictures from identical holiday spots, including Greece, and later appearing in Dubai around the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash, earlier this year. Jasmin also attended several of Hardik’s matches, and was spotted leaving a Mumbai Indians (MI) game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with the official WAGs’ entourage — a privilege usually reserved for family.

Hardik and Natasa, who tied the knot in 2020 during the pandemic and renewed their vows in 2023 with a grand Udaipur ceremony, announced their divorce in July 2024. Their separation had been preceded by months of speculation. Now, the Jasmin episode has sparked fresh questions about whether cracks in their marriage began earlier.

Currently, Hardik is being linked with Mahieka Sharma, adding yet another chapter to his headline-grabbing personal life. Between his past with Jasmin and the latest dating buzz, the cricketer’s off-field relationships are under as much scrutiny as his performances on the pitch.