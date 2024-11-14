Dip your toes into Mumbai's art and culture scene with the Prithvi theatre festival

The on-going theatre festival in Mumbai is giving the city’s art lovers a golden chance to witness magic as several renowned and up-and-coming artistes a chance to showcase their talents. With over 26 productions, three music concerts with Western classical music, classical morning ragas and contemporary jazz and 16 fringe shows portraying experimental new work, there is something for everyone. Prithvi theatre festival is happening in Mumbai

Makrand Deshpande in his solo act, Piyakkad

Currently in its second week of the Prithvi Festival, Zahan Kapoor, Trustee, of Prithvi Theatre, shares his excitement about getting to “watch a whole bunch of new productions”. He adds, “We have a great mix of talent and ideas that are being performed by veterans and newcomers alike. The theatre community in the city is getting a chance to celebrate and connect in real-time.”

Rukmini Vijayakumar, a Bharatanatyam dancer and actress, will put on a special dance performance - Abducted - that critiques how society objectifies and commodifies women and their bodies. She will also explore the constant danger women face - on the streets, at work and even in their homes.

It's a wonderful life has relateable themes with fairytale-like elements

Makrand Deshpande’s Ansh Theatre Groups is putting on a solo act, Piyakkad, which he describes as “a meditative state” and a “samadhi”. The actor, director and playwright of this one-man performance, Deshpande says, “Not just heart, I think the subject of this play will touch many pegs, bottles, ice cubes, sab touch honge. The most challenging part of working on this play was writing it. I wasn't just writing about the drunkard, but also the impact of they have. So to explain this concept as a writer and actor, and to keep it exciting for 70 minutes, it was a fun ride instead of a challenge.”

For ⁠Akarsh Khurana, the director of It’s A Wonderful Life by Akvarious Productions, the theme of the play “story that everyone can relate to”. “Life doesn’t always pan out the way you want it to. And some decisions you took in your younger days, you weren’t too happy about but you have come to terms with it. The protagonist is very relatable and there is a magical element to it with a guardian angel looking over him. There is an old-school kind of innocence to the play that we don’t really see anymore. So, for the actors, it was a challenge to ensure they didn’t let go of it in their performance once they found it.”

Catch it LIVE!

What: Prithvi Festival 2024

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

When: On till November 18