Dubai businessman buys private island for wife so that she can wear a bikini: Internet swoons over 'husband of the year'

Soudi Al Nadak, 26, has fanned up quite a frenzy on the internet with her latest reel. Originally from the UK, Soudi is wife to Dubai-based businessman Jamal Al Nadak. Having met in Dubai while studying, the duo soon took the plunge and have now been married for 3 years. Soudi appears to be quite happy in her life, regularly sharing updates of her whereabouts and experiences on social media. The latest revelation she made, was about Jamal buying a private island for her. Dubbing it to be "his best investment yet", the reason she cited is what appears to have caught the internet's fancy. What is it you ask? Well Soudi wanted to wear a bikini, albeit with complete privacy. Costing about $50 million, the private island whose exact location has for obvious reasons not been disclosed, is located in Asia. Both the loved up gesture as well as the reason behind it, has the internet running around in circles. Dubai businessman buys private island for wife for a peculiar reason: The internet dubs him 'husband of the year'(Photos: Instagram/soudiofarabia)

Some just saw the gesture as simply an extravagant, yet wholesome result of the two being so in love with one another. Some comments echoing this read: "Things MEN do for love ❤️", "*If he wanted to he would ❤️🙌", "Realllllll menn👏" and "Husband of the year". Some others wishfully expressed their desires to also land a man who would go to such lengths for them. Some of these comments read: "Why we don't get husband like him 😢", "I want a husband like him 💕" and "Aisa ladka kaha milta hai😂".

Humour of course, was not lost on the internet's conscience, with some hilarious comments reading: "Did he also stop helicopters from coming there 😂", "That's why one legend said-Habibi welcome to Dubai 😍", "Bhai ye dubai walo ne theka le rakha hai sab ko garib karne ka 😂😂😂" and "Taj mahal wala award akbar se wapas leke ise dedo😂😂😂😂".

Our favourite of the lot however, has to be this comment which reads, "But does he have a Coldplay ticket ?".

What do you think about today's find from the internet — true love, or overkill?