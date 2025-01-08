Elvis Presley's birth anniversary: Top Hollywood actors who played the king of rock and roll on screen

As the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley continues to captivate audiences across generations, his influence remains undeniable in the world of music, film, and pop culture. As the world celebrates his 90th birthday, there have been a slew of actors who have brought the legendary figure to life on the big and small screens. From biographical films to dramatic portrayals of key moments in his life, these actors have showcased numerous interpretations of Presley’s life, from his explosive rise to fame to his later years. Whether it’s through capturing his iconic style, his famous mannerisms, or delving into his personal struggles, each performance has added a new layer to the Elvis Presley legacy. From Kurt Russell to Austin Butler, a host of Hollywood stars have played the role of Elvis Presley on screen

Kurt Russell – Elvis (1979)

Kurt Russell’s portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 1979 TV movie Elvis was groundbreaking, showcasing the actor’s ability to channel the energy and emotional depth of the King. Directed by John Carpenter, this biopic focuses on the personal life of Elvis, particularly his relationships and the pressures of fame. Russell’s performance was widely praised, with his nuanced portrayal of Elvis capturing the vulnerability and strength of the musician. Notably, this was one of Russell’s early roles, and his success in this part set him on a path towards a long and varied career. The film itself, while not a conventional biopic, focused on Presley’s personality and struggles, making Russell’s performance one of the most iconic portrayals of Elvis in film history. His dedication to embodying the King’s mannerisms and voice earned him significant acclaim, making this portrayal unforgettable for audiences at the time and still remembered fondly today.

Don Johnson – Elvis and the Beauty Queen (1981)

In Elvis and the Beauty Queen (1981), Don Johnson took on the challenge of portraying the King in a made-for-TV movie based on one of his lesser-known love stories. Johnson’s portrayal is set in the early 1970s, focusing on Elvis’s relationship with beauty queen Linda Thompson, played by Stephanie Zimbalist. While the film is a more fictionalised take on Presley’s life, Johnson’s performance captures the quieter, more introspective side of the singer, exploring his complexities outside of the public spotlight. Known for his charisma in other roles, Johnson brings a certain charm to the role of Elvis, but also displays a sense of vulnerability, portraying Presley as a man torn between his fame and his search for personal happiness. The movie, though not a massive critical hit, was an interesting take on the singer’s life and one of the many portrayals of Elvis during the era. Johnson’s performance remains one of the more unique interpretations of the King in Hollywood’s cinematic history.

David Keith – Heartbreak Hotel (1988)

David Keith’s portrayal of Elvis in Heartbreak Hotel (1988) is perhaps one of the most eccentric takes on the King’s life, offering a fictionalized spin on Presley’s legacy. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film follows a teenager who kidnaps Elvis in an attempt to reunite him with his mother, a premise that provides a whimsical yet poignant exploration of fame. Keith’s Elvis, though based on the legendary figure, brings a lighter and more fantastical interpretation of the character, emphasising the humour and charm that were also part of Presley’s personality. His portrayal stands out for its blend of whimsy and heart, offering a glimpse into the surreal nature of being Elvis. Keith captures the voice and mannerisms of Presley but presents a version of the singer that feels more like a symbol of youth and desire than the troubled real person. While it may not be the most serious depiction, Keith’s Elvis is undeniably memorable and full of heart.

Michael St. Gerard – Great Balls of Fire! (1989) and Elvis (1990)

Michael St. Gerard’s dual portrayals of Elvis Presley, in both Great Balls of Fire! (1989) and the short-lived TV series Elvis (1990), marked him as one of the more visible actors to take on the role during the late 80s and early 90s. In Great Balls of Fire!, St. Gerard played the King in a supporting role, portraying Elvis’s interactions with rock’n’roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, played by Dennis Quaid. However, it was his lead role in the TV series Elvis that truly showcased his range as an actor, where he embodied Presley in both his personal and professional life. St. Gerard’s portrayal focused on the early years of Elvis’s rise to fame, with an emphasis on his relationships and his evolution as an artist. His performance was a blend of charisma and sensitivity, mirroring Presley’s struggles with fame and identity. Although the TV series was short-lived, St. Gerard’s Elvis remains a beloved portrayal for fans of the period.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers – Elvis (2005)

Jonathan Rhys Meyers’s performance in the 2005 miniseries Elvis is one of the most critically acclaimed portrayals of the King in modern times. The series chronicled Elvis’s rise to fame, from his humble beginnings to his explosive success in the 1950s and 60s. Rhys Meyers was praised for his physical resemblance to the iconic figure, but more importantly, his ability to convey the emotional complexity of Presley’s life. The series explored Elvis’s inner turmoil, his relationships with his family, and his struggles with fame, offering a deeper look at the man behind the music. Rhys Meyers’s dedication to capturing Presley’s essence, from his famous dance moves to his distinctive voice, earned him widespread recognition, with the actor winning a Golden Globe Award for his performance. His portrayal remains one of the definitive representations of Elvis for a new generation of fans, offering a compelling and intimate look at the King of Rock and Roll.

Michael Shannon – Elvis & Nixon (2016)

In Elvis & Nixon (2016), Michael Shannon took on the role of Elvis during his infamous meeting with President Richard Nixon. The film, a historical comedy-drama, focuses on the eccentricity of the encounter, with Elvis attempting to secure a federal agent position to combat drug use in America. Shannon’s portrayal of Presley is more subdued compared to other portrayals, focusing on the peculiarities of the character and the surreal nature of the situation. His Elvis is disillusioned, out of touch with his former glory, and quietly desperate to regain a sense of purpose. Shannon captures Presley’s vulnerability and his search for relevance in a changing world, giving a more introspective and dramatic take on the singer. Although the film is comedic in nature, Shannon’s performance adds depth to the character, offering a grounded interpretation of Elvis at a pivotal point in his life.

Austin Butler – Elvis (2022)

Austin Butler’s portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (2022) has been widely regarded as one of the most exceptional performances in recent years. The film chronicles the life of the legendary singer, with a particular focus on his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Butler’s commitment to the role was evident in his transformation, both physically and emotionally. His depiction of Presley’s iconic performances, from his early rock-and-roll days to his later years, was nothing short of mesmerising. The actor’s attention to detail, from mimicking Elvis’s unique vocal style to his on-stage charisma, earned him numerous accolades, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Butler’s portrayal encapsulates the energy, charm, and vulnerability of the King, cementing his place as one of the finest actors to have taken on the role. His work in the film has reignited interest in Elvis’s life and legacy, reminding audiences of the lasting impact the King of Rock and Roll continues to have on pop culture.