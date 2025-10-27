Exclusive | Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel opens up about tripping on stage: 'Shah Rukh Khan sir’s chivalry...'

Actor Nitanshi Goel has stolen the limelight with her performance in Laapataa Ladies, for which she won the Best Debut Actress Award at Filmfare awards in Ahmedabad. While all eyes were on her, the actor almost experience a moment on the staircase but was dramatically rescued by the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan himself, who was hosting the award night. Nitanshi Goel won the best award for her performance in Laapataa Ladies.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan holding her and preventing from tripping on stairs, Nitanshi tells us, “Going up to the state to win an award for such a special performance was an important moment for me but being able to experience Shah Rukh Khan sir’s chivalry is a whole different experience and getting award from your idols like Shahrukh sir , Akshay sir and Karan sir is very special for me and it’s moment always have special place in my heart.

The actor adds in jest, “Girls all over the world only dream of such a moment but being held by Shah Rukh sir and getting saved from a bad fall is a memory I will carry with me forever! And imagine he also held the trail while I was walking on the state. I don’t know how to describe the moment in words”

Several of the followers were also quick to compare her tripping incident with that of Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence's moment on stage in 2013.