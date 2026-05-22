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Exclusive | Kangana Ranaut's mangalsutra mystery solved; Here's the truth

Kangana Ranaut's appearance wearing a mangalsutra created buzz online about her getting married secretly. 

Published on: May 22, 2026 02:44 pm IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Actor Kangana Ranaut’s recent spotting videos have left fans wondering and excited! The actor was seen exiting Gaiety Galaxy in hurry on Thursday. Netizens were quick to notice a mangalsutra on her neck, which eventually increased buzz with several people wondering if she has secretly tied the knot! However, we have learnt that this is Kangana’s look from Queen 2, for which she is has started shooting.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted in Mumbai wearing a Mangalsutra.

A source tells us, “Kangana has started shooting for Queen 2 in Mumbai and she was in Gaiety when she had to rush. She had to visit a dentist and didn’t get any time to change her costume. She is not married, that was just part of her look.”

 
bollywood actor kangana ranaut
Home / HTCity / Exclusive | Kangana Ranaut's mangalsutra mystery solved; Here's the truth
Home / HTCity / Exclusive | Kangana Ranaut's mangalsutra mystery solved; Here's the truth
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