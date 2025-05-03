Exclusive︱Singer Prakriti Kakar calls engagement to entrepreneur Vinay Anand ‘bliss’

Singer-composer Prakriti Kakar has been feeling “sheer bliss” since her engagement to entrepreneur Vinay Anand over Singer Prakriti Kakar and entrepreneur Vinay Anand (Prakriti Kakar/Instagarm)

a week ago. “I believe in keeping my personal life private until things are set to be forever,” says Prakriti, who announced the happy news on Friday.

Ask about her fiancé and the singer tells us, “Since Vinay is not from the industry, he prefers a quiet life. [But] this isn’t something that just happened overnight, I’ve been dating this wonderful man for over three years; we always wanted to take it forward.”

The 29-year-old, who also reveals that she and Vinay plan to get married next year, also recounts how her beau surprised her with the proposal. “We were in London to attend a family wedding, and it was more like a holiday for me. It was normal family time until Vinay proposed in a wonderfully planned ceremony,” she shares, adding that their families including her sisters (Akriti and Sukriti) kept the entire thing a secret. “I’m feeling nothing but gratitude right now,” she adds.

Prakriti acknowledges her responsibility towards her fans, stating, "Yes, we are who we are because of the love of people, but there are some things in life that need the right moment to be talked about. My first song was released when I was just 19, and in a week's time, I will turn 30, so what better time to share this news than at a point in my life where I'm reaching a milestone and also stepping into a world where the love of my life will be with me forever."