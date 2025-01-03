Experts share tips on how to make and stick to your New Year resolutions

When it comes to New Year ‘traditions’, what’s one of the first things that come to your mind? Resolutions, right? Well, while most people make resolutions without fail at the beginning of every year, the trouble is, very few are able to stick to it. According to studies, only about 9% to 12% of people across the world succeed in sticking to their New Year resolutions. Here’s how you can one among them, too. Read on… How to make New Year resolutions (unsplash)

Divide and win!

“Organising your resolutions into four categories is a good idea. Categorisation simplifies planning and enhances our focus,” says Payel Chakraborty, Psychologist, Mpower Helpline, Aditya Birla Education Trust. She adds, “The first category is ‘Do’ — actions and habits you want to start or maintain; for example, daily meditation. The second category is ‘Be’ — traits you wish to develop; for example, be more patient. ‘Have’ is the third category, where you set tangible outcomes as a goal. For example, saving money to buy a new bike. The fourth category is ‘Want to Go’, which involves setting milestones you aspire to reach. It could be setting the goal for a vacation.”

Choose well

Are you in the habit of making too many resolutions every year? Well, chances are you won’t succeed at any. It’s better to choose one or two goals based on your priorities and focus on achieving them.

Be realistic

Once you choose your ‘resolutions’, don’t set unrealistic goals. For example, if you want to start going for morning walks, don’t plan to achieve 10,000 steps on day one. Start small, stick to the habit, and slowly increase the number. Set small, achievable goals at the beginning.

Set a new goal

It’s not a good idea to choose a goal that you have been failing to achieve every year. Experts say there’s a probability of you following your old patterns and failing again. So, set a fresh goal first. For example, if you have never succeeded in picking up a new hobby, shift your focus to fitness or voluntary work. If you still want to set the same goal, modify it. For example, if you have tried and failed going for a walk every day, join a gym instead.

Give yourself time

Be gentle and patient with yourself. Do not expect overnight change, it takes time to break old patterns and set new ones. So, if you fail after a few days, don’t give up in despair. Get back at it and keep trying till it becomes a part of your routine.

Some easy tips to follow…

It can be challenging, but not impossible to stay motivated.

Be clear of the reason behind wanting a new lasting change — and align your efforts in that direction.

Analyse your past patterns — are you someone who does well at the start and falter later? Find out the reasons behind your struggle to maintain momentum.

Set specific goals — “I will brisk walk for 20 minutes before 8pm” rather than vague goals like ‘I will be more fit this year’.

Pair a new desired action with an already set habit, like listening to mindfulness music right after a physically relaxing bath.

Monitor your journey of change over weeks in a mindful, compassionate way. Be flexible in adjusting your goals as per your schedules.

Inputs by Rima Bhandekar, Senior Psychologist, Mpower Helpline, Aditya Birla Education Trust