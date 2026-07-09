Finding the extraordinary in light, landscape and silence

Can a painting become a destination? Can a canvas transport its viewer to a place untouched by sorrow, where the boundaries between nature, faith and the self dissolve into quiet bliss? Artist Harmandeep Keerti's painting, Begumpura (HT Photo)

For artist Harmandeep Keerti, the answer lies in Begumpura — the mythical ‘City Without Sorrow’ envisioned by Guru Ravidas in his celebrated hymn ‘Begumpura Sehar Ko Naao. It is this spiritual landscape that forms the heart of Keerti’s solo exhibition, Begumpura – Eye of the Sky, opening at Chandigarh’s 105 Arts Gallery on July 10 (Friday).

On view until July 31, the exhibition invites visitors to embark on two parallel journeys — one inward and the other through nature. Through luminous landscapes and contemplative self-portraits, Keerti explores themes of faith, self-awareness, transformation and the subtle passage of time.

What makes the exhibition particularly compelling is the artist’s extraordinary commitment to observation. For the past nine years, Keerti has returned to the same landscape at the same time every year, documenting the gradual transformation of grasslands, trees and wheat fields through changing seasons.