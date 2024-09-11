Framing old Lucknow: Photo walk through a social lens

Heritage lovers and storytellers will get to witness the alleys of Old City during the Photo walk Social Documentary with lensman Sudhakar Olwe, a Padma Shri awardee. File photo of the walk at Bada Imambara

A resident of Mumbai and in the profession for the last 35 years, Olwe says, “In a heritage city, people look at buildings and structures, but I will try to show them through a social lens. We will try to find our other parts of society. We will look at the issues that matter to society that are very prevalent, but we tend to ignore them. There are issues that we don’t think about.”

He has been capturing the sweepers in Mumbai, problems at Kamathipura (Mumbai’s red light area) locality and violence against women. “I document reality and share with people and make them informed. I visited Balarampur and bordering district of Nepal during this visit where the focus was on malnutrition and education amid marginalised communities,” he says. On Tuesday evening, they also organised a workshop at Sanatkada Ka Adda.

Organiser Madhavi Kuckreja says, “We have organised several photo walks in the past, but this one is very different. Sudhakar has a very unique perspective to capturing his frames and telling a story through photos that has social relevance to it. We have worked together in the past and admire the work he has done — be capturing stories of acid attack survivours, domestic violence or prison survivours. I am sure photo enthusiasts will take away something very different from this walk as the focus is on social relevance.”