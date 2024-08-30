Frank Sinatra, Chopin and Mozart tribute candlelight concerts to happen in Mumbai, Pune

Open-air concerts, gigs at stadiums and close-knit gatherings with your favourite musicians strumming away, Mumbai and Pune have seen a variety of musical events. Now, music lovers in the city can enjoy an instrumental performance while they are surrounded by the flickering lights of thousands of candles. Candlelight concert held at Victoria-Hall in Geneva, Switzerland

During this luminous performance, local artists will bring to life compositions of international and Indian music to rapt listeners. In Mumbai, The Bebop & Beyond Quartet will be paying tribute to the late singer Frank Sinatra through their tunes. The band includes Rahul Wadhwani on keyboard, Vaibhav Wavikar on drums, bassist Shashank Das, and Anubha Kaul on vocals.

Surrounded by thousands of candles, a quartet plays

Excited about the upcoming concert by the glimmering light, Wadhwan says, “Frank Sinatra has played a significant role in my life as a jazz musician. His unique interpretations and arrangements have been, and continue to be, loved by everyone in the music community. Classics like Fly Me to the Moon, My Way and countless others never grow old thanks to his timeless renditions.”

Musician Jay Parte will take to the piano in both Mumbai and Pune to play several pieces by Mozart, Chopin and more. He has also cherry-picked iconic songs from Indian Cinema and will play songs like Lag Jaa Gale (Woh Jo Hasina; 1983), Yeh Sham Mastani (Kati Patang; 1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat; 1973) to the modern chart-toppers such as What Jhumka? (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; 2023), Chaleya (Jawan; 2023), 'Naacho Naacho (RRR; 2022), and more. Parte says, “Classical music has the power to evoke deep emotions. Experiencing this wonderful music in an immersive, candlelit setting will only deepen that emotional connection. I am truly excited and look forward to sharing what promises to be an unforgettable experience!"

With concerts having taken place in over 150 cities in iconic venues across the world, these concerts try to bring the niche genre closer to a new generation. Organiser Deepa Bajaj says, “From the Royal Opera House in Mumbai and Delhi’s Shri Ram Centre of Performing Arts to Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, we aim to make classical music accessible to everyone. This global experience is tailored to celebrate the musical tastes of India’s audiences and has introduced programs that honour both national and international composers.”

Catch it Live!

What: Candlelight Concert

Where: The Royal Opera House, Charni Road (E), Mumbai & Radisson Blu Hotel, Kharadi, Pune

When: August 30 and September 27 (Mumbai) & August 30 and 31; September 18, 27 and 28 (Pune)

Timing: 7pm and 8pm (Mumbai) & 5pm; 7pm and 9pm (Pune)