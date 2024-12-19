From ‘Aha, tamatar’ to ‘very demure, very mindful’: The most viral memes of 2024

2024 was the year of ‘very demure, very mindful,’ brat summer, the Cricket World Cup and a lot more but what truly defines pop culture are the memes that take birth and rule the internet. This year was no less with viral memes like ‘Juice pila do, mood off hai mera’ and ‘Bado badi badi badi’ sweeping social media by storm igniting wit and laughter amid the common public. Here is a recap of popular memes and the stories behind them skyrocketing the internet. Viral memes of 2024.

Very demure, very mindful

Tiktoker Jools Lebron posted a video on the platform that broke the internet where she playfully described her makeup look for work as “Very demure, very mindful.” The term quickly went viral, sparking a wave of memes and becoming a satirical catchphrase for so-called 'pick-me girls.' Historically this word is defined as someone modest or reserved, but this year it was used in templates by many celebrities and organisations, including NASA and the White House.

Gian hain aap

Let's rewind with the meme, ‘Gian hain aap.' The video of a man named Mohammad Aadil Khan went viral when he was being interviewed by a news outlet called 'Bhaiyaji Gazab'. In one of their interview snippets shared on Instagram, the man is asked about his political opinions when another man who has a different opinion interrupts him. To mock the man (who eerily resembles Gian), Aadil asks him while casually eating: "Shakal dekhi hai kabhi tane? Gian! Gian hain aap." Gian is a famous character from the Japanese anime Doraemon which was widely watched by Indian children. This hilarious video went crazy viral and social media users shared it on various Instagram pages and other social media platforms. The 'Gian Hain Aap' reels garnered millions of views with hundreds of memes sprouting out of it.

Ew brother

Moving on to the next meme which was the 'Ew, brother, ew! What's that?' or sometimes shortened to ‘Brother, Ugh!' The original video was a one-hour-long lecture by Mohamed Hoblos, uploaded on a YouTube channel in 2019. It resurfaced when a couple of X users used a portion of the video where he says the famous line, using it as a template for memes. It has spread all over social media platforms and went viral.

Bado Badi

Bado Badi meme

Moving ahead, the next meme that went viral was the song ‘Bado Badi’ by British Pakistani artist Chahat Fateh Ali Khan—yes, that's right! This catchy tune exploded on the internet, especially on Instagram reels. However, it was a rendition of the original song ‘Akh Lari Bado-Badi’ by Pakistani playback singer Noor Jehan. Since then, it has sparked hilarious memes with people using the Bado Badi song lyrics as templates. Side note: This music video features a woman alongside Chahat, who is believed to be Wajdan Rao Ranghar, a YouTuber and vlogger.

Aha tamatar

A cute song ‘Aha tamatar bade mazedaar’ which showcases an animated video of a cat dancing to this song went viral in the summer. It was originally a children's rhyme which grabbed attention on social media after users began to incorporate the audio into their posts. One user even went as far as to share an edited video of the K-pop group BTS dancing to the tune, which sparked a wider trend.

Chin tapak dam dam

This popular catchphrase from the children's animated show Chhota Bheem, famously used by the villain Takia for his mischievous antics in the show, went viral this year. Social media users have creatively turned it into a meme template to humorously depict overcoming life’s minor challenges. The trend quickly gained traction, sparking countless memes across various platforms and becoming a relatable symbol of everyday wins.

Chill guy

‘Chill Guy,’ a quirky visual of a dog dressed in a sweater, jeans, sneakers, and sporting a smirk, has taken the internet by storm. First showed up in 2024, this meme sensation became a social media staple this year, representing someone who has an unbothered energy—neither overly confident nor assertive, just pure chill vibes. This meme template birthed various memes ranging from workplace fails to 'relaxation goals.'

Ek machhali paani mein gayi, chappak

A viral game, originally shared by social media user Maan Tomar, inspired countless hilarious interpretations from content creators and users alike. The game’s rules are simple yet chaotic: participants sit in a circle and recite the phrase, “Ek machhli paani mein gayi, chhappak,” while following a playful sequence of words and actions. Any mistake leads to immediate elimination. With each round, the number of fish increases, adding more ‘chhappaks’ to the phrase, making the game progressively more challenging—and entertaining!