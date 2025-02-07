From food delivery to immortality: Zomato’s bold name change to Eternal has the internet in stitches

Zomato, the popular food and grocery delivery platform, surprised netizens on Thursday by announcing its official name change to Eternal Ltd, over two years after the shift began internally. The decision was made after the company's board approved the change in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. While the corporate name will change, the Zomato brand and app will remain unchanged. The name alteration still needs approval from shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and other authorities. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, took to X to share the news with a formal announcement letter. “Our board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change,” Goyal wrote. If approved, the company's website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com, and its stock ticker will be updated as well.

The name change has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with many netizens sharing humorous takes on the new identity. One user commented, “What is this, Doom Eternal but for biryani deliveries? Are they promising immortality with every order, or just eternal wait times when you're starving?” Another joked, “Zomato's new name (Eternal) is a great indicator for how much time it takes for a cloud kitchen to become profitable.” There were also lighter reactions, such as one user lamenting, "For lazy people like me, it was easy to find the Zomato app at the end of my phone’s list. Now I’ll have to search for it." Another quipped, “Be ready to read 200 reasons why Zomato's name change to Eternal is a masterstroke on LinkedIn for the next 48 hours.”

The name change signals a larger shift for Zomato, which is evolving beyond food delivery into a more diversified business. Zomato or Eternal now operates Blinkit (quick-commerce), District (live events and B2B logistics), and Hyperpure (kitchen supplies). The rebranding aims to reflect this transformation, consolidating all four major business units under one identity.

While some users may still be adjusting to the new name, others are excited to see what this evolution means for the company’s future. For now, it’s certainly sparked an entertaining conversation online.