THIS zodiac sign could head for a breakup! Full moon in Aries predictions for the cardinal signs

The major theme for today's full moon in Aries is Mars, reflecting passion and fire. Tie that in with 2025 being the year of Mars and the cosmos seems to have big plans for a certain set of signs. Seeing as the bright moon sits in Aries for this cycle, the adjacent cardinal signs in addition to the child-of-the-zodiac fire sign, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn are up for their very own diamond tempering by fire. Astrologer and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim reads the stars. What's the read for the cardinal signs this full moon in Aries? (Photo: Instagram)

As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs!

Aries Aries are standing on the precipice of a big decision they've been processing emotionally for a while. With Mars in their 8th house, the fierce competitor in them is asking for IRL airtime. The fire sign can expect a transformative, intimate experience with someone in the remaining months of 2025 coupled with reconnecting with oneself and feeling comfortable in their own skin again.

Cancer Career and family life is the primary theme for Cancers with this full moon, though being overly stressed about responsibilities can lead to a little bit of a crash out. But if they have confidence in their abilities, a higher-ranking position awaits for them to move into it with full poise. The water sign is being asked to move into their true leadership potential.

Libra The trigger word for Libras this full moon is, breakup. This does not necessarily involve calling off a relationship with a romantic partner — it could very well mean the dissolution of a contract or obligation. Whatever's blocking the way for Libras needs to leave. But the answers won't arrive immediately. The air sign can expect to have to work through the fog.

Capricorn What have Capricorns been ignoring in their home life off-late? Maybe it's someone getting under their skin, a change of homes or primary space or even some other primary bone of contention that they've been ignoring for a while. Independence and affirmatively moving towards it is the primary theme for Capricorns with this full moon. Addressing the bone of contention and moving on should be the order of the month.

So are the cardinal signs ready to flip the script on 2025?