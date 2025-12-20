Gen Z’s Reset: Commitment Over Casual Hook ups

Actor Ananya Panday recently said she doesn’t believe in hook up culture. Actor Janhvi Kapoor has publicly derided situationships as “a very retarded concept”. Gen Z is trading swipes for meaningful, long-lasting relationships.

Bollywood’s Gen Z mirrors the mood on the ground.

This cohort is stepping off the casual-sex conveyor belt and ditching disposable dating for stability, companionship and connection.

This may shock the urban-internet imagination but Gen Z is looking for something more solid than a one-night stand. The numbers say so, and the voices on the ground confirm it.

The numbers no one expected A Times survey comparing two decades of American dating behaviour found a U-turn in attitudes: Only 23% of Gen Z (18–27) said their friends commonly have one-night stands. Twenty years ago, 78% of millennials said yes to the same question. Match.com data shows 30% of American Gen Z singles are intentionally celibate.

Back in India, it’s no different. A survey by dating app QuackQuack reports that three in five Gen Z users want “deep emotional connection”. And Gen Z is more likely to seek long-term relationships and less likely to pursue casual sex than either millennials or Gen X. And this is happening in a country which became Tinder’s top Asia market in 2023.

“Contrary to what people believe, Gen Z is actually using dating apps for more than casual relationships and flings. There is a clear shift towards more meaningful and sustainable connections. In our survey, we found that almost three in five Gen Z daters want deeper and lasting emotional stability over an instant, fleeting spark. Many online matches evolve into not just offline relationships but also lasting friendships. Even though they are young, I would say it is clear that Gen Z is already moving towards a more intentional dating style that offers stability,” says Ravi Mittal, Founder & CEO, QuackQuack.

Exhaustion killing the fling thrill The swiping burnout is real. “A few months ago, I had all the popular dating apps on my phone. And I swiped right without a thought. But now I am exhausted of the whole casual scene. It’s boring and unsettling and, honestly, toxic. I am right now, on a break. I'd rather I hung out with friends than deal with new drama everyday,” says Navdeep, a student of English literature.

Swiping is not sexy anymore Many young adults say they are looking for something more meaningful, even if that means staying single for a while. “I have had enough hookups and casual flings to know that they are not for me. I used to think it was ideal for me because there was no baggage, no expectation from me. But then, I also have expectations and now I am probably maturing. So, I am out of the hookups. It does wreck my brain and focus,” says 22-year-old assistant producer from Mumbai.