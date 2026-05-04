Gen-Z goes chatpata with fashion

Borrowing its name from the Hindi word for tangy, spicy, and full of flavourful food, chatpata fashion channels that punch into outfits. The result is a look that feels vibrant, irreverent, and unmistakably fun.

For Gen Z, fashion is expressive and bold. Welcome to the era of chatpata fashion, where bright colours, embroidery that catches the attention and silhouettes that ensure heads turn your way is the new trend taking over the internet. Here’s all you need to know about it.

The trend gained fresh momentum as Gen Z revisited bangers from the 2000s and 2010s, from peak Sunidhi Chauhan energy to dramatic beats and catchy hooks. With 120K posts under #chatpata on Instagram, the vibe is all about sheer fabric, mirror work, gota patti, zari, bandhani, hand embroidery, georgette kurtis that are now main character staples.

Where chatpata fashion comes from After years of clean-girl minimalism and polished palettes, Gen Z is leaning into clothes that feel louder, brighter and more personal. Enter chatpata fashion, a spicy mix of western silhouettes and desi details, where cropped tops meet chunky jhumkas, corsets get paired with bindis, and shimmer is not just for weddings. The trend is rooted in Y2K nostalgia, borrowing giving 2000s energy an Indian spin.

"Chatpata fashion is Gen Z's maximalist reaction to everything feeling too polished and predictable. They are mixing Y2K silhouettes with Indian craft, styling statement pieces like everyday wear, and not worrying about being 'too much" explains Ishita Saluja, personal stylist and image consultant.