Got denim boredom? 7 Other ways to rewrite the style playbook!

By Ismat Tahseen
Apr 07, 2024 03:29 PM IST

Keep aside the skinny jeans, it's time to flaunt your denim love in so many other ways.

Denim jeans are like second skin to most people; they profess they can live in it 24X7! But there's more than one way to wear denim. Here are other stylishly cool ways to re-channel your love for the trend.
 

Tired of the same old, same old with your jeans? Just rev things up a little (Pexels)
Denim dungarees
It's summer so how about dishing up a playful vibe with your denim dungarees?

Rock a pair of denim dungarees (Pexels)
How to wear: Break up the blue look with a few pop-colour accessories like a headband or bandana, belt and heels.


Dress it up in a midi
Another cool and comfortable solution for a hot day is to wear a midi.

A light denim dress works well for the hot weather(Pexels)
How to wear: Button-down, belted or shirt-dress style, this is apt to be worn to the office, too.

 

OTT jackets
Oversized denim jackets a fun silhouette and makes for effortless dressing.

 

Slip on a loose-fitting jacket for a day out(Pexels)
How to wear: The loose denim jacket can be worn over practically anything from your dresses and pants to shorts and skirts.

Denim co-ords
Transform the style game with a denim co-ord set. Co-ords have made the transition from a casual garment to workwear and this double denim look is apt for Saturday dressing at the office.

Office dressing turns stylish with denim co-ords (Pexels)
How to wear: Go with any shade of blue, black or grey, add on metal chains and a pair of earring studs and you're set!

Corset
The strapless denim corset definitely screams summer.

Try a corset in denim for that svelte summer look (Pexels)
How to wear: Pair it with jeans or white pants to elevate your daytime look.

 

Frayed calf grazers
Can't let go of your denim jeans completely? Here's a nifty idea.
 

Go shorter with your jeans and give them a fringe (Pexels)
How to wear: Just shorten the length of your jeans and add a frayed edging to it for a cool vibe.

Accessories
There's a lot once can choose from when it comes to denim-based accessories.

Replace your tote with a denim satchel (Pexels)
How to wear: Slip on a denim satchel or a slim belt, heels and even denim-based earrings with your summer whites.

 

 

