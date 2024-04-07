Got denim boredom? 7 Other ways to rewrite the style playbook!
Keep aside the skinny jeans, it's time to flaunt your denim love in so many other ways.
Denim jeans are like second skin to most people; they profess they can live in it 24X7! But there's more than one way to wear denim. Here are other stylishly cool ways to re-channel your love for the trend.
Denim dungarees
It's summer so how about dishing up a playful vibe with your denim dungarees?
How to wear: Break up the blue look with a few pop-colour accessories like a headband or bandana, belt and heels.
Dress it up in a midi
Another cool and comfortable solution for a hot day is to wear a midi.
How to wear: Button-down, belted or shirt-dress style, this is apt to be worn to the office, too.
OTT jackets
Oversized denim jackets a fun silhouette and makes for effortless dressing.
How to wear: The loose denim jacket can be worn over practically anything from your dresses and pants to shorts and skirts.
Denim co-ords
Transform the style game with a denim co-ord set. Co-ords have made the transition from a casual garment to workwear and this double denim look is apt for Saturday dressing at the office.
How to wear: Go with any shade of blue, black or grey, add on metal chains and a pair of earring studs and you're set!
Corset
The strapless denim corset definitely screams summer.
How to wear: Pair it with jeans or white pants to elevate your daytime look.
Frayed calf grazers
Can't let go of your denim jeans completely? Here's a nifty idea.
How to wear: Just shorten the length of your jeans and add a frayed edging to it for a cool vibe.
Accessories
There's a lot once can choose from when it comes to denim-based accessories.
How to wear: Slip on a denim satchel or a slim belt, heels and even denim-based earrings with your summer whites.