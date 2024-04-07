Got denim boredom? 7 Other ways to rewrite the style playbook!

Denim jeans are like second skin to most people; they profess they can live in it 24X7! But there's more than one way to wear denim. Here are other stylishly cool ways to re-channel your love for the trend.

Tired of the same old, same old with your jeans? Just rev things up a little (Pexels)

Denim dungarees

It's summer so how about dishing up a playful vibe with your denim dungarees?

Rock a pair of denim dungarees (Pexels)



How to wear: Break up the blue look with a few pop-colour accessories like a headband or bandana, belt and heels.





Dress it up in a midi

Another cool and comfortable solution for a hot day is to wear a midi.



A light denim dress works well for the hot weather(Pexels)





How to wear: Button-down, belted or shirt-dress style, this is apt to be worn to the office, too.

OTT jackets

Oversized denim jackets a fun silhouette and makes for effortless dressing.

Slip on a loose-fitting jacket for a day out(Pexels)



How to wear: The loose denim jacket can be worn over practically anything from your dresses and pants to shorts and skirts.



Denim co-ords

Transform the style game with a denim co-ord set. Co-ords have made the transition from a casual garment to workwear and this double denim look is apt for Saturday dressing at the office.



Office dressing turns stylish with denim co-ords (Pexels)





How to wear: Go with any shade of blue, black or grey, add on metal chains and a pair of earring studs and you're set!



Corset

The strapless denim corset definitely screams summer.



Try a corset in denim for that svelte summer look (Pexels)



How to wear: Pair it with jeans or white pants to elevate your daytime look.





Frayed calf grazers

Can't let go of your denim jeans completely? Here's a nifty idea.



Go shorter with your jeans and give them a fringe (Pexels)





How to wear: Just shorten the length of your jeans and add a frayed edging to it for a cool vibe.



Accessories

There's a lot once can choose from when it comes to denim-based accessories.

Replace your tote with a denim satchel (Pexels)



How to wear: Slip on a denim satchel or a slim belt, heels and even denim-based earrings with your summer whites.