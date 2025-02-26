Menu Explore
Govinda's lawyer says Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago, but they’re ‘going strong’ now

ByS Farah Rizvi
Feb 26, 2025 05:50 PM IST

Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together. Lalit bindal, Govinda’s lawyer

Amid reports of a divorce between actor-politician Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, his lawyer Lalit Bindal has said that the couple is “going strong”. Lalit, who is also the actor’s family friend, confirmed that Sunita had indeed filed for divorce around six months back. However, things got sorted out later and the couple is back together.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

”We (the actor’s family) also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupati Nath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now,” he told India Today.

He also rubbished reports that the two live separately, saying that the actor had bought a bungalow right opposite the flat where they have been living after marriage. This was purchased for official use after Govinda became an MP. Lalit also added that Govinda attends meetings and sometimes even sleeps over in the bungalow, but the couple continues to stay together.

He also insisted that the rumours on social media are swirling due to incomplete quotes being taken out of Sunita’s interviews on podcasts and public appearances.

“During an interview Sunita had once said, ‘Mujhe Govinda jaisa pati nahin chahiye,’ she did add that she wanted a son like him. Or when she said that ‘He was with his own Valentine,’ what she meant is that he was working. It is unfortunate that people are only talking negatively about them when the couple is together, and I can assure (you) that they will always be. No divorce is going to happen,” Lalit added.

