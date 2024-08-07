Heartbreaking! Bollywood celebs react on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics

Tears of joy turned into tears of sadness on Wednesday morning after a statement from the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 confirmed that Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from competing in the Gold medal match in the 50kg Wrestling, after she weighed a “few grams” over the 50kg mark. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics(PTI)

Social media users, including celebs such as actors Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taapsee Pannu among others, expressed their shock and disappointment.

“Vinesh Phogat you are an inspiration to the entire nation. Nothing can take away your resilience, nothing can take away your courage & nothing can take away the hardships you've been through to create history! Today you must be heartbroken to say the least and we are heartbroken with you. But woman you are gold - you are iron and you are steel!!!!!!! AND NOTHING CAN TAKE THAT AWAY FROM YOU! A champion for the ages! There is no one like you,” actor Alia Bhatt wrote on Instagram.

“This is heartbreaking,” actor Fatima Sana Sheikh wrote on her Instagram story. “Heartbreaking, but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now (sic),” actor Taapsee Pannu wrote on Instagram.

Several netizens also took to social media and offered words of encouragement to Phogat after the disappointing news.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat has been reportedly hospitalised in Paris due to dehydration.