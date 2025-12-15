HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 15 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Monday, Dec 15 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Royal Russian Circus
Where: Ghantaghar Ramlila Maidan, NH 91, Ghaziabad
When: December 14
Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) on the Red Line
#ArtAttack
What: The Poetics of Juxtaposition & The Soft Rustle of Time
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 10 to 16
Timing: 11.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Rhythm Code – A Fusion Music Ensemble ft Arunangshu Chaudhury (Tabla), Roman Das (Pakhawaj), Sujoy Chakravarty (Srikhol), Amir Khan (Sarangi) & Dipanker Roy (Slide Guitar)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: A Poetry Show ft Nayab Midha Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: December 15
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Bhav Bhagwan Che (Director: Anish Kumar)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: December 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Crowd-Work Show ft Manhar Seth
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 15
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Mela
Where: Dastkar, Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: December 11 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)