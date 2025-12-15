Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 15 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, Dec 15 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 15, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Royal Russian Circus

    Gram it: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Here's how this winter festival's feel is taking over the shoppers at Mall of India in Noida. The Xmas preparations here are enticing many to visit the shopping plaza. (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI (For representational purposes only)
    Gram it: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Here's how this winter festival's feel is taking over the shoppers at Mall of India in Noida. The Xmas preparations here are enticing many to visit the shopping plaza. (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI (For representational purposes only)

    Where: Ghantaghar Ramlila Maidan, NH 91, Ghaziabad

    When: December 14

    Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) on the Red Line

    #ArtAttack

    What: The Poetics of Juxtaposition & The Soft Rustle of Time

    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 10 to 16

    Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Rhythm Code – A Fusion Music Ensemble ft Arunangshu Chaudhury (Tabla), Roman Das (Pakhawaj), Sujoy Chakravarty (Srikhol), Amir Khan (Sarangi) & Dipanker Roy (Slide Guitar)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 15

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: A Poetry Show ft Nayab Midha Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: December 15

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Bhav Bhagwan Che (Director: Anish Kumar)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: December 15

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Crowd-Work Show ft Manhar Seth

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 15

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Winter Mela

    Where: Dastkar, Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

    When: December 11 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: 40

    Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

