HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 15 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Royal Russian Circus

Where: Ghantaghar Ramlila Maidan, NH 91, Ghaziabad

When: December 14

Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) on the Red Line

#ArtAttack What: The Poetics of Juxtaposition & The Soft Rustle of Time

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 10 to 16

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: Rhythm Code – A Fusion Music Ensemble ft Arunangshu Chaudhury (Tabla), Roman Das (Pakhawaj), Sujoy Chakravarty (Srikhol), Amir Khan (Sarangi) & Dipanker Roy (Slide Guitar)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: A Poetry Show ft Nayab Midha Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: December 15

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#CineCall What: Bhav Bhagwan Che (Director: Anish Kumar)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: December 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Crowd-Work Show ft Manhar Seth

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 15

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Winter Mela

Where: Dastkar, Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: December 11 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)