HT CITY SHOWSTOPPERS| Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on keeping it classy and stylish

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are not just acing their respective fields of work, but the duo is also one of the most fashionable couples in the industry. And getting married has just made that spark brighter. “Being married to her just makes me feel so happy and content that I feel that anything I wear around her, I look good,” gushes Bhagnani. Actor-couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shine in paisley embroidered outfits from Amaare. Rakul’s look is further spruced up with a diamond choker and earrings from Akoya Jewels(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Rakul’s outfit: Kaynaat by Aanchal Sawhney Jewellery: Akoya Jewels Jackky’s outfit: Amaare Rakul dazzles in a hand-embroidered mermaid skirt with a sheer top from Kaynaat by Aanchal Sawhney, paired with rose-cut diamond chandelier earrings from Akoya. Jackky stuns in a paisley tuxedo with 3D lapel and dabka work by Amaare(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Singh also adds in saying, “Both of us have this ease in styling. We’re not over the top of people. We feel simple is classy and classy is always stylish. So, that is very attractive. You don't need too much jazz, and both of us come from the same mindset of styling.”

Rakul and Jacky’s outfit: Rishi & Soujit Jewellery: Kays Jewels Rakul radiates charm in a draped silk skirt and ombre cape paired with a geometric embroidered bustier by Rishi & Soujit, completed with diamond jewellery from Kays Jewels. Jackky keeps it classy in an off-white chanderi kurta with an embroidered bundi (Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

One thing that both husband and wife agree on in fashion is prioritising comfort: “I no longer want to follow the trends only, I would also want to see my comfort and my body type. Whatever I feel I can carry well, is what I would want to wear,” says Bhagnani, while his spouse adds, “I’m very confident in my skin to be able to carry anything off, so my sense of security doesn't come from the clothes I wear, which is why comfort comes first for me. But I do like experimenting with different looks, colours and styles.”

Rakul’s outfit: W for Woman Jackky’s outfit: Amaare Jewellery: Kays Jewels Footwear: Kurrbat Rakul embraces elegance in a black chevron anarkali, complemented by statement jewellery from Kays Jewels and juttis from Kurrbat. Jackky impresses in a regal achkan with matching kurta and pants by Amaare(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

While they operate on the same sync in fashion, they do find their own ways to give inputs to the other. “I am not very good with words but now I've started making an effort to say that to her because she does look stunning everytime she gets ready; or even when she's not ready,” raves Bhagnani, however Singh does reveal a secret: “If he doesn't like something, he'll say, ‘baby aaj pehen liya, iske baad kabhi mat pehenna.’ It’s like I have someone to do my this or that with in fashion.”

Rakul’s outfit: Amaare Jewellery: Akoya Jewels Footwear: Chal Jooti Bag: Forever Noor Rakul wows in a paisley crop jacket and skirt with intricate embroidery by Amaare, paired with a Forever Noor bag, Chal Jooti shoes (Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

The actor also insists that while they are appreciated for their complimenting looks during appearances, they are actually unplanned and co-incidental. “It is funny as we would actually be coming from different places most of the times, and we'd have not even coordinated what we are wearing but would end up being colour coordinated. It has happened so many times. It’s just both of us have a very strong sense of style of what we like and what we don't like, and thus we sync in all areas.”

Jewellery: Akoya Jewels Rakul shines in diamond choker and earrings by Akoya Jewels(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Creative Director and Producer: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Photographer: Tejas Nerurkar

Stylist: Priyanka Castelino

Makeup (Rakul Preet Singh): Salim Sayed

Hair (Rakul Preet Singh): Aliya Shaik Makeup (Jackky Bhagnani): Pooja Gwalani

Hair (Jackky Bhagnani): Subrata Senapati