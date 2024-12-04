HT CITY SHOWSTOPPERS| Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on keeping it classy and stylish
In an exclusive shoot with HT City Showstoppers, actor-couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani talk about their fashion chemistry
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are not just acing their respective fields of work, but the duo is also one of the most fashionable couples in the industry. And getting married has just made that spark brighter. “Being married to her just makes me feel so happy and content that I feel that anything I wear around her, I look good,” gushes Bhagnani.
Singh also adds in saying, “Both of us have this ease in styling. We’re not over the top of people. We feel simple is classy and classy is always stylish. So, that is very attractive. You don't need too much jazz, and both of us come from the same mindset of styling.”
One thing that both husband and wife agree on in fashion is prioritising comfort: “I no longer want to follow the trends only, I would also want to see my comfort and my body type. Whatever I feel I can carry well, is what I would want to wear,” says Bhagnani, while his spouse adds, “I’m very confident in my skin to be able to carry anything off, so my sense of security doesn't come from the clothes I wear, which is why comfort comes first for me. But I do like experimenting with different looks, colours and styles.”
While they operate on the same sync in fashion, they do find their own ways to give inputs to the other. “I am not very good with words but now I've started making an effort to say that to her because she does look stunning everytime she gets ready; or even when she's not ready,” raves Bhagnani, however Singh does reveal a secret: “If he doesn't like something, he'll say, ‘baby aaj pehen liya, iske baad kabhi mat pehenna.’ It’s like I have someone to do my this or that with in fashion.”
The actor also insists that while they are appreciated for their complimenting looks during appearances, they are actually unplanned and co-incidental. “It is funny as we would actually be coming from different places most of the times, and we'd have not even coordinated what we are wearing but would end up being colour coordinated. It has happened so many times. It’s just both of us have a very strong sense of style of what we like and what we don't like, and thus we sync in all areas.”