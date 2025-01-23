Menu Explore
A celebration of India’s classical heritage: Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya in New Delhi

BySanchita Kalra
Jan 23, 2025 01:14 PM IST

The event brought together celebrated artists with their soulful performances

The 26th Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav, which took place in the Capital, brought together over 2,000 people to celebrate the beauty of India’s classical music and dance.

Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia
Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia

Curated by Padma Bhushan Dr Uma Sharma, the three-day festival featured prominent artistes such as Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, and other renowned names from the culture and music fraternity.

Dr Uma Sharma and Dr Yash Gulati
Dr Uma Sharma and Dr Yash Gulati

While addressing the audience, Dr Sharma said, “This festival is not just a celebration of music and dance but a vital platform to honor and preserve the rich legacy of our classical arts."

She added, "It is through such initiatives that we ensure the timeless traditions of maestros like Swami Haridas and Tansen continue to inspire generations to come.”

