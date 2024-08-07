A vibrant tribute to Kargil war heroes on 25th Vijay Diwas

The Interact Club of Apeejay School, Noida, held a befitting ceremony on the 25th anniversary of Vijay Diwas in remembrance of the valour and the sacrifices the Indian Army made during the Kargil War in 1999. The event was graced by Col VN Thapar and Tripta Thapar, parents of Captain Vijyant Thapar.

These dignitaries added great depth to the function, reaching from personal loss to national history. Speaking at the function, Col Thapar spoke of the strategic dynamics of the Kargil War, interspersed with acts of personal bravery and sacrifice — framing perhaps the most intense human aspects of military conflicts. He also contributed to the school library a copy of his book, Vijyant at Kargil: The Life of a Kargil Hero, which would be an inspiration forever.

Tripta Thapar also spoke of some very touching moments from Captain Vijyant’s life and his heroic service. A well-rehearsed dance showing harmony and respect, a very emotional poem, and an action song by the primary students performed with loads of energy contributed to the spirit of national pride.

The event culminated with the mass reaffirmation, ringing with emotion, that the perpetual greatness of the sacrifices that had been made for national security shall never be forgotten.