Adnan Sami: I want to spontaneously sing at Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi, it would be an honour

Singer-composer Adnan Sami recently performed for a packed hall at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan). But that only fills this artiste with gratitude as he shares his belief that “The Delhi audience is warm, large-hearted and full of passion. Every time I perform here, I experience an incredible energy,” says the artiste who is popular for his hit chartbusters such as Lift karadey, Tera Chehra, and Bollywood numbers like Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijaan; 2015). Padma Shri Adnan Sami recently took the stage for his debut performance at the new Plenary Hall inside Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

A Roaring Welcome

Performing during Ramzan, while fasting, didn’t slow him down. Instead, it was the energy of Delhiites that kept him going. “The concert started at 8pm, and with back-to-back shows and constant travel, there’s little time to rest. But the moment I stepped on stage, the audience erupted in a massive roar! That love sent my adrenaline soaring,” recounts Sami. Having performed live from a young age, he confesses thriving on this very connection. “I interact a lot with my audience, and the bond we share is phenomenal. They know all about my journey, and yet their response to my music always fills me with gratitude,” says the musician.

Feast Before the Show

Before taking the stage, Sami indulged in Old Delhi’s culinary delights for iftar. “I love the food from Old Delhi,” he says, recalling his pre-show meal. “There were amazing keema kulchas, samosas, and even malpua — basically, all the deliciously sinful things,” he laughs. His love for Delhi’s food doesn’t stop there. He adds, “I also had kebabs and, of course, Bengali Market ki chaat.”

A Dream to Sing at Nizamuddin Dargah

Despite his deep connection with Delhi, there’s one experience he still longs for. “I’ve never had the opportunity to sing at Nizamuddin Dargah, and it would be an honour. I hope to do it someday, but spontaneously,” says the 52-year-old pianist almost willing it into existence.

Musician Adnan Sami is renowned for his record of being the fastest keyboard player in the world!

Daughter’s Delight

Beyond music and food, his greatest joy is his seven-year-old daughter’s playful engagement with his art. “She (Medina) was in the audience, this time too. Whenever I ask the listeners what song I should sing next, she already knows but still pretends to guess. I love that!” he adds.

