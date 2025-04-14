Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR folks, bring home a furry pal and turn pawsome!

These charming doggos and cats are searching for forever homes. Make this spring extra special for them by letting some furry love enter your life. Adopt, don’t shop for pets! Meet these animals in Delhi-NCR, who are searching for forever homes this week.

Firdaus.

Firdaus is a playful, 4-month-old kitten bursting with energy and mischief. Abandoned but now thriving, he’s always ready to “help” with cleaning — or making a mess! This cheeky little guy needs a home with a resident cat. He’s doing great on a Sheba wet food diet (twice daily). Adoption includes netting balconies and signing an agreement. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8076732925.

Jerry.

Say hello to Jerry - a three month-old puppy ball of joy. Full of love, licks and mischief. Always up for playtime and snuggles. Jerry's already had 2 shots of the 9-in-1 vaccine, 1 anti rabies shot and his deworming is up to date. Healthy, affectionate, and ready to light up your life. Jerry is just waiting for his perfect family. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9870153903.

Rupin.

Meet Rupin (white, 2 years old and her daughter Sahiba) - a serene, affectionate pair of cats who must be adopted together. Spayed, vaccinated and thriving on Sheba wet food twice a day, the two were once abandoned and now long for a home that will keep them safe, loved, and together. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8076732925.

Luna.

Meet Luna, a gentle 6 to 8-year-old Pug-Chihuahua mix (10 kg) with a heart full of calm affection. Once anxious, she's now a settled companion who loves her walks, enjoys travelling, and adores being petted and kissed. Luna thrives on a semi-solid home diet (veg + non-veg), is vaccinated, dewormed, and will be sterilised soon. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8920037236.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction