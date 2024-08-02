Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR folks, get yourself a furry pal for life!

These doggos and cattos are on the lookout for pawfect parents in Delhi-NCR. Fill your life with some furry love by bringing home the best companions. Adopt, don’t shop for pets! Meet some playful cats and dogs that are looking for loving homes.

Meet Bear, a tabby kitten!

Bear is a two-month-old tabby kitten who was found limping on a terrace in west Delhi. A resident found him a foster home and also provided medical attention. Since then, this champ's leg injury has healed, and he has been vaccinated, dewormed and litter trained. To those he loves, he shows it through cuddles especially when showered with treats. Want some? To adopt, WhatsApp: +918860316406.

Meet Basanti, who will make you dance and fall in love with her.

Basanti is a two-month-old calico kitty who was found in Old Delhi last month; when someone had left her under a rock. She was lucky to be rescued and was moved to foster care where she has been thriving well. Having received her primary vaccine, she is now completely healthy and very good at using her litter box too. This kiddo would love a home with another playful kitty. To adopt, WhatsApp: +918860316406.

This indie will bring the sunshine that you need in life!

Shine is a 10-month-old indie who was abandoned outside the home of an animal feeder in south Delhi. The human took him in but is unable to extend care for a longer duration, due to health constraints, and is in search of a loving home for this furry fellow. Shine is also excited to find his forever home, as he gets along well with humans and furry pals alike, and finds great joy in bird watching from balconies. He is fully vaccinated and neutered and has no special needs. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919810063666.

Chico is the perfect candidate for the loyal friend you are looking for.

Chico is a three-month-old kitten who was abandoned by his previous owners on the streets, but taken in by a noble shopkeeper when found being chased by dogs. Despite the hardships he has faced, he continues to remain friendly and is now on the lookout for a loving home. This furball, who enjoys shoulder rides, is partially vaccinated, dewormed and litter trained. He will need to be neutered when he comes of age. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919871507227.

Longing to bring home a German Shepherd? Must give a chance to Cherry!

Cherry is a four-year-old German Shepherd who was abandoned by her family outside an animal shelter in Gurugram, around two months ago. Though she is heartbroken, she opens up when given the time, patience, care and love. Always ready to greet her humans with a tail wag and wet nose, she is completely healthy, spayed and fully vaccinated. For those wanting to bring her home, here's a tip-off: ask her for a date at the shelter! To adopt, WhatsApp: +917291046590

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction