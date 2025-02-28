Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion to add to the spring cheer

Joy, Bajrang, and Ali – Meet these three two-month-old kittens who are full of love and mischief. Joy (grey stripes) and Bajrang (white with black spots) are male, while Ali (grey stripes) is a female. Rescued after their brave mother protected them from a dog attack, they are now thriving with a foster parent. Litter-trained and eating dry food and jelly, they are playful and ready to be part of your family. Vaccinations are pending. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9971267512. These lovable furballs in Delhi-NCR are looking for their forever family. Could you be the one to give them a loving home?

Joy, Bajrang and Ali were born on January 1 this year.

Mojo is a gentle one-year-old survivor from Muzaffarnagar and is friendly with both dogs and cats. She is docile, spayed, fully vaccinated and a perfect fit for first-time pet parents. Her favourite pastimes? Cuddling, sleeping and nibbling on snacks. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9811561660.

Mojo is a one-year-old rescued puppy looking for a home.

Aarya is a playful and healthy 40-day-old rescued pup, who is ready for her forever home. She is dewormed and vaccinated. When it comes to food, she loves to eat just about anything! Full of energy, her love for play is unmatchable, which makes her a perfect addition for any home that has young adults. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9899474316.

Aarya is dewormed, vaccinated and healthy to make a perfect pet for you.

Donut, a one-month-old male pup was rescued from the streets and is full of joy. Friendly, healthy and dewormed, he's looking for a loving home. Though not yet vaccinated due to his young age, he's thriving and ready to be your perfect companion. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8222855515.

Donut is a one-month-old puppy who was rescued from the streets.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets @gmail.com

